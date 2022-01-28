Menu
2019 RAM 1500

75,489 KM

Details Features

$42,970

+ tax & licensing
The Humberview Group

866-608-5503

Classic ST Express with Clean Carfax and One Owner | SELF CERTIFY

Location

The Humberview Group

2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4

866-608-5503

75,489KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8229885
  • Stock #: LP0062A
  • VIN: 3C6RR7KTXKG629820

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 75,489 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Steering
tinted windows
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
4x4
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

