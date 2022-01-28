2019 RAM 1500 Classic ST Express with Clean Carfax and One Owner | SELF CERTIFY

$42,970 + taxes & licensing 7 5 , 4 8 9 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 8229885

8229885 Stock #: LP0062A

LP0062A VIN: 3C6RR7KTXKG629820

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 75,489 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors ABS Brakes Stability Control Driver Air Bags Passenger Air Bags Power Options Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Mechanical Power Steering Exterior tinted windows Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Convenience Intermittent Wipers Remote Entry Additional Features 4x4 Automatic

