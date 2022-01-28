$42,970+ tax & licensing
$42,970
+ taxes & licensing
The Humberview Group
866-608-5503
2019 RAM 1500
2019 RAM 1500
Classic ST Express with Clean Carfax and One Owner | SELF CERTIFY
Location
The Humberview Group
2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4
866-608-5503
$42,970
+ taxes & licensing
75,489KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8229885
- Stock #: LP0062A
- VIN: 3C6RR7KTXKG629820
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 75,489 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Steering
tinted windows
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
4x4
Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
