$42,980+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$42,980
+ taxes & licensing
Lockwood Kia
905-847-1511
2019 RAM 1500
2019 RAM 1500
Classic EXPRESS | CREW | WHEEL AND SOUND | NIGHT PKG | 4X4
Location
Lockwood Kia
2400 S Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9
905-847-1511
$42,980
+ taxes & licensing
56,685KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8260674
- Stock #: K8040
- VIN: 3C6RR7KT4KG651036
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # K8040
- Mileage 56,685 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
LOCAL TRADE! CLEAN CARFAX! KEY FEATURES; - 8.4 TOUCH SCREEN DISPLAY - WHEEL AND SOUND PACKAGE - NIGHT EDITION - SPORT HOOD - APPLE CARPLAY / ANDRIOD AUTO - BLUETOOTH MUCH MORE!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Lockwood Kia
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Lockwood Kia
2400 S Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9