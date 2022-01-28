Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 RAM 1500

56,685 KM

Details Description Features

$42,980

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$42,980

+ taxes & licensing

Lockwood Kia

905-847-1511

Contact Seller
2019 RAM 1500

2019 RAM 1500

Classic EXPRESS | CREW | WHEEL AND SOUND | NIGHT PKG | 4X4

Watch This Vehicle

2019 RAM 1500

Classic EXPRESS | CREW | WHEEL AND SOUND | NIGHT PKG | 4X4

Location

Lockwood Kia

2400 S Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9

905-847-1511

Contact Seller

$42,980

+ taxes & licensing

56,685KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8260674
  • Stock #: K8040
  • VIN: 3C6RR7KT4KG651036

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # K8040
  • Mileage 56,685 KM

Vehicle Description

http://www.lockwoodkia.com/occasion/RAM-1500_Classic-2019-id8637959.html

Vehicle Features

LOCAL TRADE! CLEAN CARFAX! KEY FEATURES; - 8.4 TOUCH SCREEN DISPLAY - WHEEL AND SOUND PACKAGE - NIGHT EDITION - SPORT HOOD - APPLE CARPLAY / ANDRIOD AUTO - BLUETOOTH MUCH MORE!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Lockwood Kia

2019 Kia Sportage EX...
 40,425 KM
$28,980 + tax & lic
2018 Kia Forte EX+ |...
 90,725 KM
$17,980 + tax & lic
2020 Dodge Challenge...
 11,290 KM
$41,980 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Lockwood Kia

Lockwood Kia

Lockwood Kia

2400 S Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9

Call Dealer

905-847-XXXX

(click to show)

905-847-1511

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory