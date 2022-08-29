$44,998+ tax & licensing
We Care Lube and Auto Sales Inc
365-292-5622
2019 RAM 1500
We Care Lube and Auto Sales Inc
645 Third Line, Oakville, ON L6L 4A9
365-292-5622
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
104,727KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9262435
- VIN: 1C6SRFLT7KN889707
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 104,727 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Bluetooth
Apple CarPlay
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
