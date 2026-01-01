$19,999+ taxes & licensing
2019 RAM 1500 Classic
HEMI 5.7L 4X4 CREW CAB NO ACCIDENT NEW TIRES TOW
2019 RAM 1500 Classic
HEMI 5.7L 4X4 CREW CAB NO ACCIDENT NEW TIRES TOW
Location
Rosa Auto Sales
646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2
289-837-1234
Certified
$19,999
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 178,540 KM
Vehicle Description
PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY
AUTO, 4X4, 5.7L RELIABLE HEMI , SAFETY CERTIFED , NO ACCIDENT, BACK UP CAMERA ,TOW PACKAGE WITH OEM FREQUENCY TRAILER BRAKE , POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, A/C,
CLEAN CAR FAX NO ACCIDENT AVAILABLE ON WEBSITE
SAFETY CERTIFED INCLUDED AT NO EXTRA COST
ALL 4 NEW TIRES INSTALLED THE DAY OF LISTING
NEW FRONT BRAKES INSTLAAED THE DAY OF LISTING ( PADS AND ROTORS)
JUST COPY AND PASTE WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA
Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm SATURDAY TILL 4
Sunday we ARE CLOSED
WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER
/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////
//////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////
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Rosa Auto Sales
646 Fourth Line
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289-837-XXXX(click to show)
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289-837-1234