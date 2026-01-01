2019 RAM 1500 Classic

Menu
Account
Sign In
<div style=mso-element: para-border-div; border: solid #E5E7EB 1.0pt; mso-border-alt: solid #E5E7EB .25pt; padding: 0cm 0cm 0cm 0cm; background: white;><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 0cm; line-height: 22.5pt; background: white; border: none; mso-border-alt: solid #E5E7EB .25pt; padding: 0cm; mso-padding-alt: 0cm 0cm 0cm 0cm;><span lang=EN style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #231f20; border: solid #E5E7EB 1.0pt; padding: 0cm; mso-ansi-language: EN; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 0cm; line-height: 22.5pt; background: white; border: none; mso-border-alt: solid #E5E7EB .25pt; padding: 0cm; mso-padding-alt: 0cm 0cm 0cm 0cm;><span lang=EN style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #231f20; border: solid #E5E7EB 1.0pt; padding: 0cm; mso-ansi-language: EN; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;> </span></p></div><p class=MsoNormal style=line-height: 22.5pt; background: white;><span lang=EN style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #231f20; border: solid #E5E7EB 1.0pt; padding: 0cm; mso-ansi-language: EN; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>AUTO, 4X4, 5.7L RELIABLE HEMI , SAFETY CERTIFED , NO ACCIDENT, BACK UP CAMERA ,TOW PACKAGE WITH OEM FREQUENCY TRAILER BRAKE ,</span><span lang=EN style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #231f20; border: solid #E5E7EB 1.0pt; padding: 0cm; mso-ansi-language: EN-US; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;> </span><span lang=EN-US style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #231f20; border: solid #E5E7EB 1.0pt; padding: 0cm; mso-ansi-language: EN-US; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, A/C, </span></p><div style=mso-element: para-border-div; border: solid #E5E7EB 1.0pt; mso-border-alt: solid #E5E7EB .25pt; padding: 0cm 0cm 0cm 0cm; background: white;><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 0cm; line-height: 22.5pt; background: white; border: none; mso-border-alt: solid #E5E7EB .25pt; padding: 0cm; mso-padding-alt: 0cm 0cm 0cm 0cm;><span lang=EN-US style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #231f20; border: solid #E5E7EB 1.0pt; padding: 0cm; mso-ansi-language: EN-US; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>CLEAN CAR FAX <span style=mso-spacerun: yes;> </span>NO ACCIDENT AVAILABLE ON WEBSITE</span><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #231f20; border: solid #E5E7EB 1.0pt; padding: 0cm; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;> </span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 0cm; line-height: 22.5pt; background: white; border: none; mso-border-alt: solid #E5E7EB .25pt; padding: 0cm; mso-padding-alt: 0cm 0cm 0cm 0cm;><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #231f20; border: solid #E5E7EB 1.0pt; padding: 0cm; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>SAFETY CERTIFED INCLUDED AT NO EXTRA COST</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 0cm; line-height: 22.5pt; background: white; border: none; mso-border-alt: solid #E5E7EB .25pt; padding: 0cm; mso-padding-alt: 0cm 0cm 0cm 0cm;><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #231f20; border: solid #E5E7EB 1.0pt; padding: 0cm; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>ALL 4 NEW <span style=mso-spacerun: yes;> </span>TIRES INSTALLED THE DAY OF LISTING</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 0cm; line-height: 22.5pt; background: white; border: none; mso-border-alt: solid #E5E7EB .25pt; padding: 0cm; mso-padding-alt: 0cm 0cm 0cm 0cm;><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #231f20; border: solid #E5E7EB 1.0pt; padding: 0cm; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;><span style=mso-spacerun: yes;> </span>NEW FRONT BRAKES INSTLAAED THE DAY OF LISTING ( PADS AND ROTORS)</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 0cm; line-height: 22.5pt; background: white; border: none; mso-border-alt: solid #E5E7EB .25pt; padding: 0cm; mso-padding-alt: 0cm 0cm 0cm 0cm;><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #231f20; border: solid #E5E7EB 1.0pt; padding: 0cm; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;> </span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 0cm; line-height: 22.5pt; background: white; border: none; mso-border-alt: solid #E5E7EB .25pt; padding: 0cm; mso-padding-alt: 0cm 0cm 0cm 0cm;><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #231f20; border: solid #E5E7EB 1.0pt; padding: 0cm; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>JUST COPY AND PASTE        WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 0cm; line-height: 22.5pt; background: white; border: none; mso-border-alt: solid #E5E7EB .25pt; padding: 0cm; mso-padding-alt: 0cm 0cm 0cm 0cm;><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #231f20; border: solid #E5E7EB 1.0pt; padding: 0cm; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm SATURDAY TILL 4  </span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 0cm; line-height: 22.5pt; background: white; border: none; mso-border-alt: solid #E5E7EB .25pt; padding: 0cm; mso-padding-alt: 0cm 0cm 0cm 0cm;><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #231f20; border: solid #E5E7EB 1.0pt; padding: 0cm; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>Sunday we ARE CLOSED</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 0cm; line-height: 22.5pt; background: white; border: none; mso-border-alt: solid #E5E7EB .25pt; padding: 0cm; mso-padding-alt: 0cm 0cm 0cm 0cm;><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #231f20; border: solid #E5E7EB 1.0pt; padding: 0cm; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 0cm; line-height: 22.5pt; background: white; border: none; mso-border-alt: solid #E5E7EB .25pt; padding: 0cm; mso-padding-alt: 0cm 0cm 0cm 0cm;><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #231f20; border: solid #E5E7EB 1.0pt; padding: 0cm; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 0cm; line-height: 22.5pt; background: white; border: none; mso-border-alt: solid #E5E7EB .25pt; padding: 0cm; mso-padding-alt: 0cm 0cm 0cm 0cm;><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #231f20; border: solid #E5E7EB 1.0pt; padding: 0cm; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>//////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////</span></p></div><p class=MsoNormal> </p><p class=MsoNormal> </p><p class=MsoNormal> </p><p class=MsoNormal> </p>

2019 RAM 1500 Classic

178,540 KM

Details Description Features

$19,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 RAM 1500 Classic

HEMI 5.7L 4X4 CREW CAB NO ACCIDENT NEW TIRES TOW

Watch This Vehicle
14133820

2019 RAM 1500 Classic

HEMI 5.7L 4X4 CREW CAB NO ACCIDENT NEW TIRES TOW

Location

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

289-837-1234

  1. 1779401777
  2. 1779401776
  3. 1779401776
  4. 1779401776
  5. 1779401777
  6. 1779401776
  7. 1779401778
  8. 1779401778
  9. 1779401778
  10. 1779401779
  11. 1779401777
  12. 1779401778
  13. 1779401777
  14. 1779401778
  15. 1779401778
  16. 1779401776
  17. 1779401779
  18. 1779401779
  19. 1779401779
  20. 1779401779
  21. 1779401779
  22. 1779401776
  23. 1779401779
  24. 1779401776
  25. 1779401777
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
178,540KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C6RR7LT6KS507026

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 178,540 KM

Vehicle Description

PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY

 

AUTO, 4X4, 5.7L RELIABLE HEMI , SAFETY CERTIFED , NO ACCIDENT, BACK UP CAMERA ,TOW PACKAGE WITH OEM FREQUENCY TRAILER BRAKE , POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, A/C,

CLEAN CAR FAX  NO ACCIDENT AVAILABLE ON WEBSITE 

SAFETY CERTIFED INCLUDED AT NO EXTRA COST

ALL 4 NEW  TIRES INSTALLED THE DAY OF LISTING

 NEW FRONT BRAKES INSTLAAED THE DAY OF LISTING ( PADS AND ROTORS)

 

JUST COPY AND PASTE        WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA

Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm SATURDAY TILL 4  

Sunday we ARE CLOSED

WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER

/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////

//////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////

 

 

 

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Sliding Rear Window
Privacy Glass

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Rosa Auto Sales

Used 2019 RAM 1500 Classic HEMI 5.7L 4X4 CREW CAB NO ACCIDENT NEW TIRES TOW for sale in Oakville, ON
2019 RAM 1500 Classic HEMI 5.7L 4X4 CREW CAB NO ACCIDENT NEW TIRES TOW 178,540 KM $19,999 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Acura MDX SH-AWD ,Tech Pkg, NAVI, DVD, BLIND SPOT SUNROOF for sale in Oakville, ON
2016 Acura MDX SH-AWD ,Tech Pkg, NAVI, DVD, BLIND SPOT SUNROOF 166,785 KM $19,999 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Nissan Sentra AUTO NO ACCIDENT LOW KM SAFETY CERTIFIED NEW BRAKE for sale in Oakville, ON
2013 Nissan Sentra AUTO NO ACCIDENT LOW KM SAFETY CERTIFIED NEW BRAKE 134,812 KM $8,799 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Rosa Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Rosa Auto Sales

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

289-837-XXXX

(click to show)

289-837-1234

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Rosa Auto Sales

289-837-1234

2019 RAM 1500 Classic