Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 RAM 1500 Classic

96,989 KM

Details Description Features

$32,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$32,988

+ taxes & licensing

Kennedy Ford

905-845-1646

Contact Seller
2019 RAM 1500 Classic

2019 RAM 1500 Classic

SLT

Watch This Vehicle

2019 RAM 1500 Classic

SLT

Location

Kennedy Ford

280 South Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6J 5B4

905-845-1646

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$32,988

+ taxes & licensing

96,989KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9475038
  • Stock #: F2200A
  • VIN: 1C6RR7LM1KS667310

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 96,989 KM

Vehicle Description

Safetied 2019 Ram 1500 SLT Classic Black Package Crew Cab 4X4 equipped with a 3.0L EcoDiesel V6 engine and an automatic transmission is now available at Kennedy Ford. Options include: Customer preferred package 28G, luxury group, premium cloth front bucket seats, black appearance group, heated seats, heated steering wheel, remote start, Uconnect 4C, navigation, 8.4 inch screen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Class IV hitch, and much more. Perks of purchasing this vehicle from Kennedy Ford include: non-commission sales representatives, market value pricing, CarFax report with every vehicle, 3 years of tire insurance (we will repair or replace the tire from damage caused by things such as nails/screws), our vehicles come with a safety certificate, in addition to the safety inspection we also complete a 52 point inspection. Our vehicles also come fully detailed upon delivery. We offer financing for clients with all types of credit; our on-site financial services managers work closely with 11 different financial institutions to obtain our client's loan approvals.Want more information or to book a test drive? Submit an inquiry. Google score of 4.6 stars! Experience our family-owned and operated atmosphere for yourself at our full-service Ford Dealership. We are located at the corner of Dorval & Wyecroft Road in beautiful Oakville, ON, just south of the QEW. 280-South Service Road West Oakville, ON.SALES HOURS: Monday - Thursday : 9:00am - 7:00pm Friday: 9:00am - 6:00pm Saturday: 9:00am - 5:00pm Sunday: CLOSED Appointments are recommended to ensure we have the vehicle ready for when you arrive. Submit an inquiry to book

Vehicle Features

Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Power Steering
Four Wheel Drive
tinted windows
am/fm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Entry
Rear Sliding Window
V6 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Turbocharged
Hill Ascent Control
Diesel Fuel
Automatic head lights
A/T
Conventional Spare Tire
8-Speed A/T
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Requires Subscription
Adaptative Cruise Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Kennedy Ford

2018 Ford Explorer S...
 99,074 KM
$34,988 + tax & lic
2020 Toyota Tacoma
55,988 KM
$55,988 + tax & lic
2019 Ford F-250 Supe...
 68,231 KM
$52,988 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Kennedy Ford

Kennedy Ford

Kennedy Ford

280 South Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6J 5B4

Call Dealer

905-845-XXXX

(click to show)

905-845-1646

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory