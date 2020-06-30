Menu
2019 RAM 2500

91,516 KM

Details Description

$54,800

+ tax & licensing
$54,800

+ taxes & licensing

Niceforo Motors

905-338-8555

2019 RAM 2500

2019 RAM 2500

Power Wagon

2019 RAM 2500

Power Wagon

Location

Niceforo Motors

529 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4

905-338-8555

  • Listing ID: 5332433
  • Stock #: nc8966
  • VIN: 3c6tr5ej3kg582604

$54,800

+ taxes & licensing

91,516KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearl
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # nc8966
  • Mileage 91,516 KM

Vehicle Description

POWER WAGON 2500, CREW CAB, LOADED, LOADED, LOADED, ROOF , 19 INCHES NAVIGATION SCREEN, TRAILER HITCH, TONNEAU COVER, ROLL BAR ASSIST, BIG SUSPENSION, VERY RARE VEHICULE, CLEAN CARPROOF, FINANCING ON PLACE, FAST DELIVERY, BEST REGARDS.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

