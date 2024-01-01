Menu
Account
Sign In
<p> </p><p><span style=font-size: 16px; caret-color: #3e4153; color: #3e4153; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #f8f9f9;>WE ARE SELLING THIS CAR FOR $35890 PLUS HST AND LICENSING *** ALL CARS COMES WITH A FREE CARPROOF REPORT ** FINANCING AVAILABLE GOOD CREDIT BAD CREDIT ALL CREDITS WELCOME 99.9% APPROVAL..All vehicles can be certified and e-tested for an additional $699 If not certified and e-tested as per OMVIC regulations the vehicle is deemed not driveable,not e-tested,and not certified.** PLEASE STOP BY TO SEE THIS BEAUTIFUL VEHICLE, TAKE IT FOR A TEST DRIVE AND LET OUR EXPERIENCED ASSOCIATES HELP YOU THROUGHOUT YOUR PURCHASE **** THANKS FOR VISITING OUR WEBSITE **** ..NO HIDDEN FEES NO EXTRA FEES BUY WITH CONFIDENCE PROUD MEMBER OF THE UCDA... WE SERVICE WHAT WE SELL... ALL CARS SAFETY AND ETESTED ARE RE CONDITIONED BY CERTIFIED TECHNICIANS... OPEN MONDAY TO FRIDAY 1130 AM TO 6PM SATURDAY 11 AM TO 2PM SUNDAY BY APPOINTMENT. PLEASE CALL OR TEXT US AT 905 825 2575 AND VISIT OUR WEBSITE AT WWW.ALFAISALMOTORS.COM FOR THE CARFAX SEE LINK: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=xgTblmxQtgAeSkWh41faLAFregyWNsz8&_jstate=BwQf9wE-DC6kLT6wex2gWfBr8Ab02Gzvy2QaAUCi-0UPF-2SpbC8xCc9C5veRIDJstq40MHEdHiv4mW1q44sa_487cfoTpBRPPlB5QwEXj0KKxZAyBW1mIYbH-pLUetmrnpGXbeeZ1MzDLO8uMm--xy--Q45BSKZQvAaUJtuZldM2QM5oZSVakqXie1wmlQ5wN1A7IOCcX7mf8UgBfV_Fh6CsdtnKXymkd-I1BfRq3CFS_XENaOKeiG1Lct73wJ3HNvMqIl-udqZEYMUBXog3xyBFFhruuur6fGzNgzpEFe0Ely2yaa_RKl7fX0CTQ_A6l2u-RGSLqwlJEajXj2-LmLawF6ZKyFet9MEt0XhShqt4BTjMptxkL_WuC50PWr9cYOKIct__aStlB5E4EZob5P3fKojMRVmXn1VSSc7crjnXtnfaWB3kUMk8Ua2m486</span></p><p>Prepare to be electrified! This 2019 Tesla Model 3 Long Range/Performance AWD | FULLSELFDRIVING | is a true head-turner. With its sleek black exterior and equally stylish black interior, this sedan is sure to make a statement wherever you go. This Tesla boasts an impressive list of features, including a powerful electric engine that provides thrilling acceleration and a smooth, silent ride.</p><p>Get ready to experience the future of driving with the Model 3s innovative Autopilot system, complete with Full Self Driving capabilities. With just 66,460km on the odometer, this Tesla is practically brand new. This is a rare opportunity to own a piece of automotive history.</p><p>At Alfaisal Motors Ltd., were confident this Tesla will exceed your expectations.</p><p>Here are 5 features that will make you say Wow!:</p><ol><li><strong>Full Self-Driving Capability:</strong> Experience the future of driving with the Autopilot system that takes care of steering, acceleration, and braking.</li><li><strong>Performance AWD:</strong> Get ready for heart-stopping acceleration with the powerful electric engine.</li><li><strong>Cooled Seats:</strong> Stay cool and comfortable even on the hottest days with the climate-controlled seats.</li><li><strong>Heated Steering Wheel:</strong> Embrace the Canadian winter with the added comfort of a heated steering wheel.</li><li><strong>Premium Sound System:</strong> Enjoy your favorite tunes with a sound system thats sure to impress.</li></ol>

2019 Tesla Model 3

66,460 KM

Details Description Features

$35,890

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Tesla Model 3

Long Range/Performance AWD | FULLSELFDRIVING |

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Tesla Model 3

Long Range/Performance AWD | FULLSELFDRIVING |

Location

Alfaisal Motors Ltd.

600 York Street, Oakville, ON L6L 4B3

905-334-3596

  1. 1724273773
  2. 1724273768
  3. 1724273772
  4. 1724273767
  5. 1724273776
  6. 1724273769
  7. 1724273774
  8. 1724273766
  9. 1724273769
  10. 1724273771
  11. 1724273777
  12. 1724273766
  13. 1724273776
  14. 1724273765
  15. 1724273775
  16. 1724273771
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$35,890

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
66,460KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5YJ3E1EB0KF393792

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 66,460 KM

Vehicle Description

 

WE ARE SELLING THIS CAR FOR $35890 PLUS HST AND LICENSING *** ALL CARS COMES WITH A FREE CARPROOF REPORT ** FINANCING AVAILABLE GOOD CREDIT BAD CREDIT ALL CREDITS WELCOME 99.9% APPROVAL..All vehicles can be certified and e-tested for an additional $699 If not certified and e-tested as per OMVIC regulations the vehicle is deemed not driveable,not e-tested,and not certified.** PLEASE STOP BY TO SEE THIS BEAUTIFUL VEHICLE, TAKE IT FOR A TEST DRIVE AND LET OUR EXPERIENCED ASSOCIATES HELP YOU THROUGHOUT YOUR PURCHASE **** THANKS FOR VISITING OUR WEBSITE **** ..NO HIDDEN FEES NO EXTRA FEES BUY WITH CONFIDENCE PROUD MEMBER OF THE UCDA... WE SERVICE WHAT WE SELL... ALL CARS SAFETY AND ETESTED ARE RE CONDITIONED BY CERTIFIED TECHNICIANS... OPEN MONDAY TO FRIDAY 1130 AM TO 6PM SATURDAY 11 AM TO 2PM SUNDAY BY APPOINTMENT. PLEASE CALL OR TEXT US AT 905 825 2575 AND VISIT OUR WEBSITE AT WWW.ALFAISALMOTORS.COM FOR THE CARFAX SEE LINK: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=xgTblmxQtgAeSkWh41faLAFregyWNsz8&_jstate=BwQf9wE-DC6kLT6wex2gWfBr8Ab02Gzvy2QaAUCi-0UPF-2SpbC8xCc9C5veRIDJstq40MHEdHiv4mW1q44sa_487cfoTpBRPPlB5QwEXj0KKxZAyBW1mIYbH-pLUetmrnpGXbeeZ1MzDLO8uMm--xy--Q45BSKZQvAaUJtuZldM2QM5oZSVakqXie1wmlQ5wN1A7IOCcX7mf8UgBfV_Fh6CsdtnKXymkd-I1BfRq3CFS_XENaOKeiG1Lct73wJ3HNvMqIl-udqZEYMUBXog3xyBFFhruuur6fGzNgzpEFe0Ely2yaa_RKl7fX0CTQ_A6l2u-RGSLqwlJEajXj2-LmLawF6ZKyFet9MEt0XhShqt4BTjMptxkL_WuC50PWr9cYOKIct__aStlB5E4EZob5P3fKojMRVmXn1VSSc7crjnXtnfaWB3kUMk8Ua2m486

Prepare to be electrified! This 2019 Tesla Model 3 Long Range/Performance AWD | FULLSELFDRIVING | is a true head-turner. With its sleek black exterior and equally stylish black interior, this sedan is sure to make a statement wherever you go. This Tesla boasts an impressive list of features, including a powerful electric engine that provides thrilling acceleration and a smooth, silent ride.

Get ready to experience the future of driving with the Model 3's innovative Autopilot system, complete with Full Self Driving capabilities. With just 66,460km on the odometer, this Tesla is practically brand new. This is a rare opportunity to own a piece of automotive history.

At Alfaisal Motors Ltd., we're confident this Tesla will exceed your expectations.

Here are 5 features that will make you say "Wow!":

  1. Full Self-Driving Capability: Experience the future of driving with the Autopilot system that takes care of steering, acceleration, and braking.
  2. Performance AWD: Get ready for heart-stopping acceleration with the powerful electric engine.
  3. Cooled Seats: Stay cool and comfortable even on the hottest days with the climate-controlled seats.
  4. Heated Steering Wheel: Embrace the Canadian winter with the added comfort of a heated steering wheel.
  5. Premium Sound System: Enjoy your favorite tunes with a sound system that's sure to impress.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Electric Motor

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Wireless Charger

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Alfaisal Motors Ltd.

Used 2019 Honda Odyssey Touring 8PASS|NAVI|SUNROOF|LEATHER|DVD for sale in Oakville, ON
2019 Honda Odyssey Touring 8PASS|NAVI|SUNROOF|LEATHER|DVD 118,562 KM $34,890 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class AMG E 63 S CRBONINT|NAVI|BACKUP|PANO| for sale in Oakville, ON
2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class AMG E 63 S CRBONINT|NAVI|BACKUP|PANO| 48,034 KM $111,890 + tax & lic
Used 2019 BMW X3 xDrive30i***SOLD***ONE OWNER|NAVI|BACKUP|LEATHER for sale in Oakville, ON
2019 BMW X3 xDrive30i***SOLD***ONE OWNER|NAVI|BACKUP|LEATHER 68,834 KM $28,790 + tax & lic

Email Alfaisal Motors Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Alfaisal Motors Ltd.

Alfaisal Motors Ltd.

600 York Street, Oakville, ON L6L 4B3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-334-XXXX

(click to show)

905-334-3596

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$35,890

+ taxes & licensing

Alfaisal Motors Ltd.

905-334-3596

Contact Seller
2019 Tesla Model 3