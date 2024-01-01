$35,890+ tax & licensing
2019 Tesla Model 3
Long Range/Performance AWD | FULLSELFDRIVING |
Location
Alfaisal Motors Ltd.
600 York Street, Oakville, ON L6L 4B3
905-334-3596
Certified
$35,890
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 66,460 KM
Vehicle Description
WE ARE SELLING THIS CAR FOR $35890 PLUS HST AND LICENSING *** ALL CARS COMES WITH A FREE CARPROOF REPORT ** FINANCING AVAILABLE GOOD CREDIT BAD CREDIT ALL CREDITS WELCOME 99.9% APPROVAL..All vehicles can be certified and e-tested for an additional $699 If not certified and e-tested as per OMVIC regulations the vehicle is deemed not driveable,not e-tested,and not certified.** PLEASE STOP BY TO SEE THIS BEAUTIFUL VEHICLE, TAKE IT FOR A TEST DRIVE AND LET OUR EXPERIENCED ASSOCIATES HELP YOU THROUGHOUT YOUR PURCHASE **** THANKS FOR VISITING OUR WEBSITE **** ..NO HIDDEN FEES NO EXTRA FEES BUY WITH CONFIDENCE PROUD MEMBER OF THE UCDA... WE SERVICE WHAT WE SELL... ALL CARS SAFETY AND ETESTED ARE RE CONDITIONED BY CERTIFIED TECHNICIANS... OPEN MONDAY TO FRIDAY 1130 AM TO 6PM SATURDAY 11 AM TO 2PM SUNDAY BY APPOINTMENT. PLEASE CALL OR TEXT US AT 905 825 2575 AND VISIT OUR WEBSITE AT WWW.ALFAISALMOTORS.COM FOR THE CARFAX SEE LINK: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=xgTblmxQtgAeSkWh41faLAFregyWNsz8&_jstate=BwQf9wE-DC6kLT6wex2gWfBr8Ab02Gzvy2QaAUCi-0UPF-2SpbC8xCc9C5veRIDJstq40MHEdHiv4mW1q44sa_487cfoTpBRPPlB5QwEXj0KKxZAyBW1mIYbH-pLUetmrnpGXbeeZ1MzDLO8uMm--xy--Q45BSKZQvAaUJtuZldM2QM5oZSVakqXie1wmlQ5wN1A7IOCcX7mf8UgBfV_Fh6CsdtnKXymkd-I1BfRq3CFS_XENaOKeiG1Lct73wJ3HNvMqIl-udqZEYMUBXog3xyBFFhruuur6fGzNgzpEFe0Ely2yaa_RKl7fX0CTQ_A6l2u-RGSLqwlJEajXj2-LmLawF6ZKyFet9MEt0XhShqt4BTjMptxkL_WuC50PWr9cYOKIct__aStlB5E4EZob5P3fKojMRVmXn1VSSc7crjnXtnfaWB3kUMk8Ua2m486
Prepare to be electrified! This 2019 Tesla Model 3 Long Range/Performance AWD | FULLSELFDRIVING | is a true head-turner. With its sleek black exterior and equally stylish black interior, this sedan is sure to make a statement wherever you go. This Tesla boasts an impressive list of features, including a powerful electric engine that provides thrilling acceleration and a smooth, silent ride.
Get ready to experience the future of driving with the Model 3's innovative Autopilot system, complete with Full Self Driving capabilities. With just 66,460km on the odometer, this Tesla is practically brand new. This is a rare opportunity to own a piece of automotive history.
At Alfaisal Motors Ltd., we're confident this Tesla will exceed your expectations.
Here are 5 features that will make you say "Wow!":
- Full Self-Driving Capability: Experience the future of driving with the Autopilot system that takes care of steering, acceleration, and braking.
- Performance AWD: Get ready for heart-stopping acceleration with the powerful electric engine.
- Cooled Seats: Stay cool and comfortable even on the hottest days with the climate-controlled seats.
- Heated Steering Wheel: Embrace the Canadian winter with the added comfort of a heated steering wheel.
- Premium Sound System: Enjoy your favorite tunes with a sound system that's sure to impress.
Vehicle Features
