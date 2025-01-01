$21,999+ tax & licensing
2019 Tesla Model 3
Standard Range Plus RWD NO ACCIDENT
Location
Rosa Auto Sales
646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2
289-837-1234
$21,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 3778
- Mileage 116,663 KM
Vehicle Description
PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY
Finance available SOME CONDITIONS APPLY,
AUTO, NO ACCIDENT, RWD, STANDARD RANGE PLUS, SUNROOF, NAVIGATION, BLIND SPOT, LANE KEEP, BACKUP CAMRA, HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCK, POWER MIRRORS, AC, CRUISE CONTROL
CLEAN CAR FAX; LINK AVAILABLE ON WEBSITE
ADD ONLY $899+TAX SAFETY
JUST COPY AND PASTE WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA
Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm SATURDAY TILL 4 Sunday we ARE CLOSED
WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER
/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////
//////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////
