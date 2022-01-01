2019 Tesla Model 3

$58,950 + taxes & licensing 7 2 , 7 7 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8136793

8136793 Stock #: 1-21-324

1-21-324 VIN: 5YJ3E1EA0KF418858

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Electric

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 72,770 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.