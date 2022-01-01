Menu
2019 Tesla Model 3

72,770 KM

Details Description

$58,950

+ tax & licensing
$58,950

+ taxes & licensing

Shift Motors

905-901-4613

2019 Tesla Model 3

2019 Tesla Model 3

STANDARD RANGE PLUS FULL SELF DRIVE, CLEAN!

2019 Tesla Model 3

STANDARD RANGE PLUS FULL SELF DRIVE, CLEAN!

Location

Shift Motors

1151 South Service Rd W, Oakville, ON L6L 6K4

905-901-4613

$58,950

+ taxes & licensing

72,770KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8136793
  • Stock #: 1-21-324
  • VIN: 5YJ3E1EA0KF418858

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 72,770 KM

Vehicle Description

* JUST ARRIVED AND READY TO PROPEL YOU INTO THE FUTURE OF TRANSPORT - OVER 40 TESLA'S CURRENTLY IN STOCK - VISIT OUR INDOOR SHOWROOM TODAY! *

This M3 needs no introduction and is available for a new home! Finished in Solid Black on a Black Partial Premium Interior and equipped with the ever efficient 18-inch Tesla Aero Wheels, the Tesla Model 3 is ready to electrify your transport needs! This technological marvel is equipped with the standard range battery and is also loaded with the following options, including FULL SELF DRIVE (a $10,600 option!):


PARTIAL PREMIUM PACKAGE:

- 12-way power adjustable heated front seats

- Premium seat material and trim

- Upgraded audio immersive sound

- Standard maps & navigation

- LED fog lamps

- Center console with storage, 4 USB ports and docking for 2 smartphones

- Tinted glass roof with ultraviolet and infrared protection

- Auto dimming, power folding, heated side mirrors

- Music and media over Bluetooth

- Custom driver profiles


FULL SELF DRIVE (A $10,600 ADD ON!):

- 4 active cameras and 4 more for future use

-12 ultrasonic sonar sensors for 360 view with biggest in class rear view camera screen

- Cruise control allowing for automatic acceleration and breaking based on other vehicles on the road

- Autosteer and Adaptive Cruise Control

- Navigate on Autopilot

- Summon and Self Parking

- MORE FEATURES TO COME AS TESLA IMPROVES THE FSD SOFTWARE!


OTHER OPTIONS INCLUDE:

- 15-inch touchscreen display

- Dual Zone Climate Control

- WiFi Connectivity for the car

- Keyless entry and remote climate control with App

- Voice Activated Controls

- Automatic Emergency Braking and Collision Avoidance

- 18 inch Tesla Aero Wheels


May we be so bold as to say:  THIS IS THE BEST CAR IN THE WORLD!

The Model 3 is built so well and is so simple that even German luxury auto manufacturers with over 100 year heritage were surprised at the quality and engineering. With a 403 km range on a single charge that costs you no more than $10 subject to local hydro costs, how can you go wrong?

This one owner, locally owned, accidents and claims free Tesla Model 3 is being sold safety certified and CarFax verified.  Price listed is all inclusive plus HST and licensing. Expedited shipping across Canada available upon request.

We are honoured to have been rated as one of the Top Independent Dealers in Canada by Automotive Remarketing Magazine.  See the article here: bit.ly/cdntopdealeraward

As a niche market dealer who specializes in Tesla and other Electric Vehicles, with most of our team having previously worked at Tesla, rest assured we are fully equipped to provide you the guidance and knowledge needed to navigate the Electric Vehicle Revolution and always strive to have the largest selection, best quality and most competitively priced cars.

Finance and leasing options with $0 down over up to 84 months with rates as low as 5.67% OAC.

Balance of manufacture comprehensive warranty (4 years / 80,000km) and powertrain warranty (8 years / 160,000 km). Extended warranty options available upon request.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

