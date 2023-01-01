2019 Tesla Model 3

$39,700 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 9 0 , 8 1 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 9765196

9765196 Stock #: 1-23-015A

1-23-015A VIN: 5YJ3E1EA9KF412007

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Electric

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 90,810 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.