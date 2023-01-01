Menu
2019 Tesla Model 3

66,313 KM

Details

$53,950

+ tax & licensing
$53,950

+ taxes & licensing

Shift Motors

905-901-4613

LONG RANGE AWD AUTOPILOT, CARFAX CLEAN!

LONG RANGE AWD AUTOPILOT, CARFAX CLEAN!

Location

Shift Motors

1151 South Service Rd W, Oakville, ON L6L 6K4

905-901-4613

$53,950

+ taxes & licensing

66,313KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9765199
  • Stock #: 1-23-032
  • VIN: 5YJ3E1EB4KF438460

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 66,313 KM

Vehicle Description

* WE HAVE OVER 70 OTHER TESLA'S CURRENTLY IN STOCK INCLUDING A VARIETY OF MODEL 3'S FOR YOU TO CHOOSE FROM - VISIT OUR INDOOR SHOWROOM TODAY! *
This Dual Motor All Wheel Drive Model 3 is finished in Pearl White Multi Coat on an All Black Premium interior and is equipped with the very efficient, very iconic 18-inch Tesla Aero Wheels! Comes with original adapter, as well as the following options:

May we be so bold as to say: THIS IS THE BEST CAR IN THE WORLD!

This technological marvel comes equipped with the long range battery and:



PREMIUM PACKAGE:

- Premium Heated Seating, front and rear
- Premium Cabin Material
- Premium White Trim across dash
- Two USB charging ports for rear passengers, two USB in the front as well
- 12-way power adjustable front seats, steering column and side mirrors, with customer driver profiles
- Premium audio system
- Tinted Glass Roof with Ultraviolet and Infrared protection
- Auto Dimming, power folding, heated side mirrors
- LED fog lamps
- Centre console with covered storage and charging docks for two smartphones


AUTOPILOT:

- 4 active cameras and 4 more for future use
- 12 ultrasonic sonar sensors for 360 view with biggest in class rear view camera screen
- Adaptive Cruise Control and Autosteer


OTHER OPTIONS INCLUDE:

- 15-inch touchscreen display
- Dual Zone Climate Control
- FM/Internet Streaming Radio
- Keyless entry and remote climate control with App

- Voice Activated Controls


Skip the line to get your Model 3 and purchase this one which is available for immediate delivery!

We are honoured to have been rated as one of the Top Independent Dealers in Canada by Automotive Remarketing Magazine. See the article here: bit.ly/cdntopdealeraward

As a niche market dealer who specializes in Tesla and other Electric Vehicles, with most of our team having previously worked at Tesla, rest assured we are fully equipped to provide you the guidance and knowledge needed to navigate the Electric Vehicle Revolution and always strive to have the largest selection, best quality and most competitively priced cars.

Finance with $0 down over up to 84 months with rates as low as 8.99% OAC.
Balance of manufacture comprehensive warranty (4 years / 80,000 km) as well as balance of manufacture battery warranty (8 years / 192,000 km).

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Shift Motors

Shift Motors

1151 South Service Rd W, Oakville, ON L6L 6K4

