$66,888+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
647-893-1342
2019 Tesla Model X
Long Range
Location
Brothers Deals On Wheels
345 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2H2
647-893-1342
$66,888
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10610205
- Stock #: 1202
- VIN: 5YJXCBE20KF187613
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 115,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 Tesla Model X, Black on White, One Owner, No Accident!!!
The vehicle is loaded with Navigation, Camera, Performance 22 Inch Wheels, 6 Passenger, Electric Power Train, Dual motor, Premium Connectivity, Standard Auto Pilot, Full Self Driving Capability, Sub Zero Package, Heated Seats (Front and back) and Alcantara Roof Liner!!!
Brothers Deals on Wheels
345 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, On L6K 2H2
For an appointment call (647)893-1342
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Brothers Deals On Wheels
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.