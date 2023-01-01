Menu
2019 Tesla Model X

115,000 KM

Details Description

$66,888

+ tax & licensing
Brothers Deals On Wheels

647-893-1342

Long Range

Location

Brothers Deals On Wheels

345 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2H2

647-893-1342

115,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10610205
  • Stock #: 1202
  • VIN: 5YJXCBE20KF187613

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 115,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 Tesla Model X, Black on White, One Owner, No Accident!!!

The vehicle is loaded with Navigation, Camera, Performance 22 Inch Wheels, 6 Passenger, Electric Power Train, Dual motor, Premium Connectivity, Standard Auto Pilot, Full Self Driving Capability, Sub Zero Package, Heated Seats (Front and back) and Alcantara Roof Liner!!!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

