$91,950+ tax & licensing
$91,950
+ taxes & licensing
Shift Motors
905-901-4613
2019 Tesla Model X
2019 Tesla Model X
LONG RANGE FULL SELF DRIVE, 5 SEATER
Location
Shift Motors
1151 South Service Rd W, Oakville, ON L6L 6K4
905-901-4613
$91,950
+ taxes & licensing
70,420KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9765277
- Stock #: 1-23-036
- VIN: 5YJXCDE2XKF189462
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Cream
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 70,420 KM
Vehicle Description
May we be so bold as to say: THIS IS THE BEST SUV IN THE WORLD!
Finished in Midnight Silver Metallic on a Cream Premium Interior paired with Oakerson Decor, this technological marvel comes equipped with the long range battery and the following options:
PREMIUM UPGRADES PACKAGE:
- Bioweapon Defence Mode with HEPA air filtration system
- Remote opening falcon wing doors, driver and passenger front door and tailgate
- Self-presenting driver door opens upon sensing your approaching trajectory
- Easy step in full height access to 2nd row seating with easy access feature
- Power folding, auto-dimming and heated side mirrors with dual curb mirror tilt option
- GPS-enabled Homelink for automatic opening and closing of garage doors
- Active LED Headlights and LED front and rear fog lights
- Three-position dynamic LED turning lights for nighttime visibility
- Ambient LED interior lighting
FULL SELF DRIVING ($19,500 OPTION!):
- Navigate on Autopilot
- Summon and Smart Summon
- Automatic Lane Changing
- Auto Parking (Reverse and Parallel)
- More features to be released as Tesla continually improves EAP and FSD!
ADAPTIVE AIR SUSPENSION PACKAGE:
- Customizable Height and Damping Settings
- GPS based memory for high obstacles
- Low mode for best aerodynamics at highway speeds
SUBZERO WEATHER PACKAGE:
- All five heated seats
- Heated steering wheel
- Wiper blade defrosters
- Washer nozzle heaters
- Remote pre-heating of vehicle
ULTRA HIGH FIDELITY SOUND:
- 12 Neodymium Speakers, 560 watt amplifier
- 8 inch Neodymium subwoofer
- Dolby Pro-Logic Surround Sound
- Bluetooth Streaming Audio
- Sirius XM Satellite Radio
- Streaming Internet Radio
- Tune In Internet Radio for podcasts, sports, news
OTHER OPTIONS INCLUDE:
- 20-inch Tesla Slipstream Wheels
- Center Console
The Long Range Model X averages 523 km on a full charge (subject to conditions) and has a top speed of 250 km/h. Travel across Canada and the US silently and effortlessly with Tesla's ever-growing supercharger network which provides an approx. 80% charge in 20 minutes.
With the included Smart Suspension package this Model X will remember speed bumps, steep driveways and potholed roads automatically raising and lowering the suspension every time the vehicle is back at the same place with the aid of the GPS positioning system.
The five-seat interior includes automatic passenger sensing rear air conditioning and heating system, as well as the ability for you to fold the rear seating flat as to maximize on storage capacity.
Additional features include world's largest panoramic windshield, voice command system, one-touch remote to close all doors and tailgate at once, automatic high beam system and much much more!
Finance with $0 down over up to 84 months with rates as low as 8.99% OAC.
This locally owned, accidents and claims free Tesla Model X is being sold safety certified!
We are honoured to have been rated as one of the Top Independent Dealers in Canada by Automotive Remarketing Magazine.
As a niche market dealer who specializes in Tesla and other Electric Vehicles, with most of our team having previously worked at Tesla, rest assured we are fully equipped to provide you the guidance and knowledge needed to navigate the Electric Vehicle Revolution and always strive to have the largest selection, best quality and most competitively priced cars.
Balance of manufacture comprehensive warranty (4 yrs / 80,000 km) as well as Tesla's battery warranty (8 yrs / 240,000 km). Extended warranty options available.
Shift Motors
1151 South Service Rd W, Oakville, ON L6L 6K4