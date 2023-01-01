Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Tesla Model X

70,420 KM

Details Description

$91,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$91,950

+ taxes & licensing

Shift Motors

905-901-4613

Contact Seller
2019 Tesla Model X

2019 Tesla Model X

LONG RANGE FULL SELF DRIVE, 5 SEATER

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Tesla Model X

LONG RANGE FULL SELF DRIVE, 5 SEATER

Location

Shift Motors

1151 South Service Rd W, Oakville, ON L6L 6K4

905-901-4613

  1. 9765277
  2. 9765277
  3. 9765277
  4. 9765277
  5. 9765277
  6. 9765277
  7. 9765277
  8. 9765277
  9. 9765277
  10. 9765277
  11. 9765277
  12. 9765277
  13. 9765277
  14. 9765277
  15. 9765277
  16. 9765277
  17. 9765277
  18. 9765277
  19. 9765277
  20. 9765277
  21. 9765277
  22. 9765277
  23. 9765277
  24. 9765277
  25. 9765277
  26. 9765277
  27. 9765277
  28. 9765277
  29. 9765277
  30. 9765277
  31. 9765277
  32. 9765277
  33. 9765277
  34. 9765277
  35. 9765277
  36. 9765277
  37. 9765277
  38. 9765277
Contact Seller

$91,950

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
70,420KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9765277
  • Stock #: 1-23-036
  • VIN: 5YJXCDE2XKF189462

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Cream
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 70,420 KM

Vehicle Description

* WE HAVE A WIDE SELECTION OF TESLAS FOR YOU TO CHOOSE FROM! - VISIT OUR INDOOR SHOWROOM TODAY! *

May we be so bold as to say: THIS IS THE BEST SUV IN THE WORLD!
Finished in Midnight Silver Metallic on a Cream Premium Interior paired with Oakerson Decor, this technological marvel comes equipped with the long range battery and the following options:


PREMIUM UPGRADES PACKAGE:

- Bioweapon Defence Mode with HEPA air filtration system
- Remote opening falcon wing doors, driver and passenger front door and tailgate
- Self-presenting driver door opens upon sensing your approaching trajectory
- Easy step in full height access to 2nd row seating with easy access feature
- Power folding, auto-dimming and heated side mirrors with dual curb mirror tilt option
- GPS-enabled Homelink for automatic opening and closing of garage doors
- Active LED Headlights and LED front and rear fog lights
- Three-position dynamic LED turning lights for nighttime visibility
- Ambient LED interior lighting


FULL SELF DRIVING ($19,500 OPTION!):

- Navigate on Autopilot
- Summon and Smart Summon
- Automatic Lane Changing
- Auto Parking (Reverse and Parallel)
- More features to be released as Tesla continually improves EAP and FSD!


ADAPTIVE AIR SUSPENSION PACKAGE:

- Customizable Height and Damping Settings
- GPS based memory for high obstacles
- Low mode for best aerodynamics at highway speeds


SUBZERO WEATHER PACKAGE:

- All five heated seats
- Heated steering wheel
- Wiper blade defrosters

- Washer nozzle heaters
- Remote pre-heating of vehicle


ULTRA HIGH FIDELITY SOUND:

- 12 Neodymium Speakers, 560 watt amplifier
- 8 inch Neodymium subwoofer
- Dolby Pro-Logic Surround Sound
- Bluetooth Streaming Audio
- Sirius XM Satellite Radio
- Streaming Internet Radio
- Tune In Internet Radio for podcasts, sports, news


OTHER OPTIONS INCLUDE:

- 20-inch Tesla Slipstream Wheels

- Center Console


The Long Range Model X averages 523 km on a full charge (subject to conditions) and has a top speed of 250 km/h. Travel across Canada and the US silently and effortlessly with Tesla's ever-growing supercharger network which provides an approx. 80% charge in 20 minutes.

With the included Smart Suspension package this Model X will remember speed bumps, steep driveways and potholed roads automatically raising and lowering the suspension every time the vehicle is back at the same place with the aid of the GPS positioning system.

The five-seat interior includes automatic passenger sensing rear air conditioning and heating system, as well as the ability for you to fold the rear seating flat as to maximize on storage capacity.
Additional features include world's largest panoramic windshield, voice command system, one-touch remote to close all doors and tailgate at once, automatic high beam system and much much more!

Finance with $0 down over up to 84 months with rates as low as 8.99% OAC.

This locally owned, accidents and claims free Tesla Model X is being sold safety certified!

We are honoured to have been rated as one of the Top Independent Dealers in Canada by Automotive Remarketing Magazine. See the article here: bit.ly/cdntopdealeraward

As a niche market dealer who specializes in Tesla and other Electric Vehicles, with most of our team having previously worked at Tesla, rest assured we are fully equipped to provide you the guidance and knowledge needed to navigate the Electric Vehicle Revolution and always strive to have the largest selection, best quality and most competitively priced cars.

Balance of manufacture comprehensive warranty (4 yrs / 80,000 km) as well as Tesla's battery warranty (8 yrs / 240,000 km). Extended warranty options available.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Shift Motors

2019 Tesla Model X L...
 70,420 KM
$91,950 + tax & lic
2019 Tesla Model 3 L...
 66,313 KM
$53,950 + tax & lic
2019 Tesla Model 3 S...
 90,810 KM
$39,700 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Shift Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Shift Motors

Shift Motors

1151 South Service Rd W, Oakville, ON L6L 6K4

Call Dealer

905-901-XXXX

(click to show)

905-901-4613

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory