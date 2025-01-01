Menu
2019 Toyota C-HR

113,358 KM

$18,995

+ tax & licensing
2019 Toyota C-HR

FWD *Ltd Avail*

2019 Toyota C-HR

FWD *Ltd Avail*

Location

Oakville Autos

595 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4

905-844-7100

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
113,358KM
VIN JTNKHMBX2KT060793

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 113,358 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Pre-Collision System (pcs)
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Interior

Immobilizer
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Rigid cargo cover
Full Cloth Headliner
Front Centre Armrest
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Instrument Panel Bin
6-Way Driver Seat
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
6-Way Passenger Seat
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Adaptive w/Traffic Stop-Go

Exterior

SPLASH GUARDS
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Light tinted glass
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Body-Coloured Power Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Wing Spoiler
Tires: P215/60R17
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Mechanical

Front-wheel drive
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
53 L Fuel Tank
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
Axle Ratio: TBA
Engine: 2.0L I-4 DOHC 16-Valve VVT-i
GVWR: 1964 kgs (4330 lbs)
Transmission: Continuous Variable (CVT) -inc: sequential shifting
379.0 Kgs Maximum Payload

Media / Nav / Comm

2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio

Additional Features

ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs

2019 Toyota C-HR