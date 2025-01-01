$23,888+ tax & licensing
2019 Toyota C-HR
Limited
Location
Twin Oaks Auto
2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3
905-339-3330
Advertised Unfit
$23,888
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 77,100 KM
Vehicle Description
For Sale: 2019 Toyota C-HR Limited – Stylish, Sporty & Feature-Packed!
Looking for a modern crossover that stands out? This 2019 Toyota C-HR Limited offers sleek design, advanced technology, and premium comfort. Perfect for city driving or weekend getaways, this C-HR delivers a smooth, fuel-efficient ride with top-tier safety and convenience features.
Key Features:
- 2.0L 4-Cylinder Engine – Efficient & reliable
- Sporty Design – Sleek styling with 18-inch alloy wheels
- 8-inch Touchscreen – Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
- Smart Key System – Push-button start & keyless entry
- Heated Front Seats – Comfort for any season
- Dual-Zone Climate Control – Personalized temperature settings
Safety & Driver Assistance:
- Toyota Safety Sense P – Pre-Collision System, Lane Departure Alert & more
- Adaptive Cruise Control – Effortless highway driving
- Blind Spot Monitor & Rear Cross-Traffic Alert – Extra confidence on the road
- Backup Camera – Safe and easy parking
This C-HR Limited is loaded with premium features and ready for its next owner. Don’t miss out on this amazing deal!
Additional Certification Cost: The full certification cost for this vehicle is $790 + HST.
What’s Included with Certification:
- The vehicle will be delivered with a valid safety certification and a 36-day safety item warranty for your peace of mind.
- A fresh oil change will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.
- The vehicle will be professionally detailed, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.
At Twin Oaks Auto, we are committed to providing a hassle-free car buying experience. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!
Financing Options Available!
Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.
Contact Us Today:
📞 Call Us: 905-339-3330
📍 Location: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2
(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)
More Information:
Visit our website at TwinOaksAuto.com to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.
Vehicle Features
