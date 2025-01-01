Menu
<p><strong>For Sale: 2019 Toyota C-HR Limited – Stylish, Sporty & Feature-Packed!</strong></p><p>Looking for a modern crossover that stands out? This 2019 Toyota C-HR Limited offers sleek design, advanced technology, and premium comfort. Perfect for city driving or weekend getaways, this C-HR delivers a smooth, fuel-efficient ride with top-tier safety and convenience features.</p><p>Key Features:</p><ul><li>2.0L 4-Cylinder Engine – Efficient & reliable</li><li>Sporty Design – Sleek styling with 18-inch alloy wheels</li><li>8-inch Touchscreen – Apple CarPlay & Android Auto</li><li>Smart Key System – Push-button start & keyless entry</li><li>Heated Front Seats – Comfort for any season</li><li>Dual-Zone Climate Control – Personalized temperature settings</li></ul><p>Safety & Driver Assistance:</p><ul><li>Toyota Safety Sense P – Pre-Collision System, Lane Departure Alert & more</li><li>Adaptive Cruise Control – Effortless highway driving</li><li>Blind Spot Monitor & Rear Cross-Traffic Alert – Extra confidence on the road</li><li>Backup Camera – Safe and easy parking</li></ul><p>This C-HR Limited is loaded with premium features and ready for its next owner. Don’t miss out on this amazing deal!</p><p><strong>Additional Certification Cost</strong>: The full certification cost for this vehicle is <strong>$790 + HST</strong>.</p><p><strong>What’s Included with Certification</strong>:</p><ul><li>The vehicle will be delivered with a <strong>valid safety certification</strong> and a <strong>36-day safety item warranty</strong> for your peace of mind.</li><li>A <strong>fresh oil change</strong> will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.</li><li>The vehicle will be <strong>professionally detailed</strong>, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.</li></ul><p>At <strong>Twin Oaks Auto</strong>, we are committed to providing a <strong>hassle-free car buying experience</strong>. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!</p><p><strong>Financing Options Available!</strong><br />Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.</p><p><strong>Contact Us Today</strong>:<br />📞 <strong>Call Us</strong>: 905-339-3330<br />📍 <strong>Location</strong>: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2</p><p><br />(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)</p><p><strong>More Information</strong>:<br />Visit our website at <strong><a href=http://www.twinoaksauto.com>TwinOaksAuto.com</a></strong> to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.</p><p> </p><p> </p>

2019 Toyota C-HR

77,100 KM

$23,888

+ tax & licensing
2019 Toyota C-HR Limited

Limited

2019 Toyota C-HR

Limited

Location

Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

905-339-3330

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $790

$23,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
77,100KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JTNKHMBX5K1042482

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 77,100 KM

For Sale: 2019 Toyota C-HR Limited – Stylish, Sporty & Feature-Packed!

Looking for a modern crossover that stands out? This 2019 Toyota C-HR Limited offers sleek design, advanced technology, and premium comfort. Perfect for city driving or weekend getaways, this C-HR delivers a smooth, fuel-efficient ride with top-tier safety and convenience features.

Key Features:

  • 2.0L 4-Cylinder Engine – Efficient & reliable
  • Sporty Design – Sleek styling with 18-inch alloy wheels
  • 8-inch Touchscreen – Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
  • Smart Key System – Push-button start & keyless entry
  • Heated Front Seats – Comfort for any season
  • Dual-Zone Climate Control – Personalized temperature settings

Safety & Driver Assistance:

  • Toyota Safety Sense P – Pre-Collision System, Lane Departure Alert & more
  • Adaptive Cruise Control – Effortless highway driving
  • Blind Spot Monitor & Rear Cross-Traffic Alert – Extra confidence on the road
  • Backup Camera – Safe and easy parking

This C-HR Limited is loaded with premium features and ready for its next owner. Don’t miss out on this amazing deal!

Additional Certification Cost: The full certification cost for this vehicle is $790 + HST.

What’s Included with Certification:

  • The vehicle will be delivered with a valid safety certification and a 36-day safety item warranty for your peace of mind.
  • A fresh oil change will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.
  • The vehicle will be professionally detailed, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.

At Twin Oaks Auto, we are committed to providing a hassle-free car buying experience. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!

Financing Options Available!
Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.

Contact Us Today:
📞 Call Us: 905-339-3330
📍 Location: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2


(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)

More Information:
Visit our website at TwinOaksAuto.com to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.

 

 

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Bluetooth

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Twin Oaks Auto

Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3
905-339-3330

$23,888

+ taxes & licensing

Twin Oaks Auto

905-339-3330

2019 Toyota C-HR