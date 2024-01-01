Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span lang=EN style=font-size: 14.0pt; mso-ansi-language: EN;>PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY</span></p><p><span style=font-size: 14.0pt;>Finance available   SOME CONDITIONS APPLY</span></p><p><span style=font-size: 14.0pt;>AUTO,4 DR SEDAN,   KEYLESS ENTRY, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCK, POWER MIRROR, CRUISE CONTROL, AC, BLUE TOOTH, HEATED LEATHERETTE SEATS, LANE KEEP ALERT, </span></p><p><span style=font-size: 14.0pt;>CAR FAX   LINK AVAILABLE ON WEBSITE</span></p><p><span style=font-size: 14.0pt;>NEW NEW BRAKES INSTALLED THE DAY OF LISITING</span></p><p><span style=font-size: 14.0pt;>ALL NEW TIRES INSTALLEDTHE DAY OF LISTING</span></p><p><span style=font-size: 14.0pt;><span style=mso-spacerun: yes;> </span>NEW BATTERY </span></p><p><span style=font-size: 14.0pt;>SAFETY ONLY $499+TAX</span></p><p><span style=font-size: 14.0pt;> JUST COPY AND PASTE        WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA</span></p><p><span style=font-size: 14.0pt;>Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm SATURDAY TILL 4  Sunday we ARE CLOSED</span></p><p><span style=font-size: 14.0pt;>WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER</span></p><p><span style=font-size: 14.0pt;>/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////</span></p><p><span style=font-size: 14.0pt;>//////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////</span></p>

2019 Toyota Corolla

284,396 KM

Details Description Features

$12,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Toyota Corolla

AUTO CAMERA BLUETOOTH LEATHERATE SEATS NEW TIRES

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Toyota Corolla

AUTO CAMERA BLUETOOTH LEATHERATE SEATS NEW TIRES

Location

Rosa Auto Sales

1071 Speers Rd., Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

905-337-9339

  1. 1724262080
  2. 1724262081
  3. 1724262081
  4. 1724262080
  5. 1724262080
  6. 1724262080
  7. 1724262080
  8. 1724262080
  9. 1724262081
  10. 1724262081
  11. 1724262081
  12. 1724262081
  13. 1724262080
  14. 1724262081
  15. 1724262081
  16. 1724262081
  17. 1724262081
  18. 1724262080
  19. 1724262080
  20. 1724262081
  21. 1724262081
  22. 1724262081
  23. 1724262081
  24. 1724262081
  25. 1724262080
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
284,396KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2T1BURHE6KC142945

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 284,396 KM

Vehicle Description

PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY

Finance available   SOME CONDITIONS APPLY

AUTO,4 DR SEDAN,   KEYLESS ENTRY, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCK, POWER MIRROR, CRUISE CONTROL, AC, BLUE TOOTH, HEATED LEATHERETTE SEATS, LANE KEEP ALERT,

CAR FAX   LINK AVAILABLE ON WEBSITE

NEW NEW BRAKES INSTALLED THE DAY OF LISITING

ALL NEW TIRES INSTALLEDTHE DAY OF LISTING

 NEW BATTERY

SAFETY ONLY $499+TAX

 JUST COPY AND PASTE        WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA

Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm SATURDAY TILL 4  Sunday we ARE CLOSED

WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER

/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////

//////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Rosa Auto Sales

Used 2019 Toyota Corolla AUTO CAMERA BLUETOOTH LEATHERATE SEATS NEW TIRES for sale in Oakville, ON
2019 Toyota Corolla AUTO CAMERA BLUETOOTH LEATHERATE SEATS NEW TIRES 284,396 KM $12,500 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Nissan Sentra SR AUTO NO ACCIDENT NEW BRAKES LOW KM PW PL PM for sale in Oakville, ON
2013 Nissan Sentra SR AUTO NO ACCIDENT NEW BRAKES LOW KM PW PL PM 92,005 KM $9,999 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Honda CR-V EX-L AWD NO ACCIDENT LEATHER SUNROOF NEW TIRES for sale in Oakville, ON
2023 Honda CR-V EX-L AWD NO ACCIDENT LEATHER SUNROOF NEW TIRES 70,000 KM $39,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Rosa Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Rosa Auto Sales

Rosa Auto Sales

1071 Speers Rd.

1071 Speers Rd., Oakville, ON L6L 2X5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-337-XXXX

(click to show)

905-337-9339

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$12,500

+ taxes & licensing

Rosa Auto Sales

905-337-9339

Contact Seller
2019 Toyota Corolla