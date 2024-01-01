$12,500+ tax & licensing
2019 Toyota Corolla
AUTO CAMERA BLUETOOTH LEATHERATE SEATS NEW TIRES
Location
Rosa Auto Sales
1071 Speers Rd., Oakville, ON L6L 2X5
905-337-9339
Certified
$12,500
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 284,396 KM
Vehicle Description
PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY
Finance available SOME CONDITIONS APPLY
AUTO,4 DR SEDAN, KEYLESS ENTRY, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCK, POWER MIRROR, CRUISE CONTROL, AC, BLUE TOOTH, HEATED LEATHERETTE SEATS, LANE KEEP ALERT,
CAR FAX LINK AVAILABLE ON WEBSITE
NEW NEW BRAKES INSTALLED THE DAY OF LISITING
ALL NEW TIRES INSTALLEDTHE DAY OF LISTING
NEW BATTERY
SAFETY ONLY $499+TAX
JUST COPY AND PASTE WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA
Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm SATURDAY TILL 4 Sunday we ARE CLOSED
WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER
/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////
//////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////
Vehicle Features
905-337-9339