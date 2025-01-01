$20,990+ taxes & licensing
2019 Toyota Corolla
SE | HATCHBACK | CLEAN
2019 Toyota Corolla
SE | HATCHBACK | CLEAN
Location
Twin Oaks Auto
2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3
905-339-3330
Advertised Unfit
$20,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 115,500 KM
Vehicle Description
For Sale: 2019 Toyota Corolla SE Hatchback – Sporty, Efficient, and Loaded with Features
This sharp-looking Corolla SE Hatchback delivers sporty styling, impressive fuel economy, and Toyota's trusted reliability. Clean and well-maintained, it’s a great choice for daily commuting or weekend cruising.
Features include:
2.0L 4-cylinder engine with automatic transmission
Sport-tuned suspension
Toyota Safety Sense (Pre-Collision System, Lane Departure Alert, Lane Tracing Assist, Automatic High Beams, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control)
8” touchscreen display
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto compatibility
Bluetooth connectivity
Backup camera
Keyless entry with push-button start
Sport fabric seats with leatherette trim
Heated front seats
Power windows, locks, and mirrors
Automatic climate control
LED headlights and LED daytime running lights
18” alloy wheels
Rear spoiler
Split-folding rear seats for extra cargo space
Local Ontario vehicle.. CarFax Available.
Well-equipped and fun to drive, this Corolla SE Hatchback offers great value with modern tech and safety features. Reach out today to book a test drive!
Additional Certification Cost: The full certification cost for this vehicle is $790 + HST.
What’s Included with Certification:
- The vehicle will be delivered with a valid safety certification and a 36-day safety item warranty for your peace of mind.
- A fresh oil change will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.
- The vehicle will be professionally detailed, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.
At Twin Oaks Auto, we are committed to providing a hassle-free car buying experience. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!
Financing Options Available!
Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.
Contact Us Today:
📞 Call Us: 905-339-3330
📍 Location: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2
(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)
More Information:
Visit our website at TwinOaksAuto.com to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Twin Oaks Auto
Email Twin Oaks Auto
Twin Oaks Auto
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-339-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
905-339-3330