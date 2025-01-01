Menu
<p><strong>For Sale: 2019 Toyota Corolla SE Hatchback – Sporty, Efficient, and Loaded with Features</strong></p><p>This sharp-looking Corolla SE Hatchback delivers sporty styling, impressive fuel economy, and Toyotas trusted reliability. Clean and well-maintained, it’s a great choice for daily commuting or weekend cruising.</p><p><strong>Features include:</strong></p><ul><li><p>2.0L 4-cylinder engine with automatic transmission</p></li><li><p>Sport-tuned suspension</p></li><li><p>Toyota Safety Sense (Pre-Collision System, Lane Departure Alert, Lane Tracing Assist, Automatic High Beams, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control)</p></li><li><p>8” touchscreen display</p></li><li><p>Apple CarPlay & Android Auto compatibility</p></li><li><p>Bluetooth connectivity</p></li><li><p>Backup camera</p></li><li><p>Keyless entry with push-button start</p></li><li><p>Sport fabric seats with leatherette trim</p></li><li><p>Heated front seats</p></li><li><p>Power windows, locks, and mirrors</p></li><li><p>Automatic climate control</p></li><li><p>LED headlights and LED daytime running lights</p></li><li><p>18” alloy wheels</p></li><li><p>Rear spoiler</p></li><li><p>Split-folding rear seats for extra cargo space</p></li><li><p>Local Ontario vehicle.. CarFax Available.</p></li></ul><p>Well-equipped and fun to drive, this Corolla SE Hatchback offers great value with modern tech and safety features. Reach out today to book a test drive!</p><p><strong>Additional Certification Cost</strong>: The full certification cost for this vehicle is <strong>$790 + HST</strong>.</p><p><strong>What’s Included with Certification</strong>:</p><ul><li>The vehicle will be delivered with a <strong>valid safety certification</strong> and a <strong>36-day safety item warranty</strong> for your peace of mind.</li><li>A <strong>fresh oil change</strong> will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.</li><li>The vehicle will be <strong>professionally detailed</strong>, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.</li></ul><p>At <strong>Twin Oaks Auto</strong>, we are committed to providing a <strong>hassle-free car buying experience</strong>. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!</p><p><strong>Financing Options Available!</strong><br />Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.</p><p><strong>Contact Us Today</strong>:<br />📞 <strong>Call Us</strong>: 905-339-3330<br />📍 <strong>Location</strong>: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2</p><p><br />(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)</p><p><strong>More Information</strong>:<br />Visit our website at <strong><a href=http://www.twinoaksauto.com>TwinOaksAuto.com</a></strong> to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.</p>

2019 Toyota Corolla

115,500 KM

$20,990

+ taxes & licensing
2019 Toyota Corolla

SE | HATCHBACK | CLEAN

2019 Toyota Corolla

SE | HATCHBACK | CLEAN

Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

905-339-3330

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $790

$20,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
115,500KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JTNK4RBE2K3016241

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 115,500 KM

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Climate Control

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Twin Oaks Auto

Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3
$20,990

+ taxes & licensing>

Twin Oaks Auto

905-339-3330

2019 Toyota Corolla