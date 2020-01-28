2019 Toyota Corolla ...

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

THIS UNIT IS LOCATED AT 646 FOURTH LINE OAKVILLE, ON L6L5B2

AUTO LOW KM ONLY 5584KM ONE OWNER LE PACKAGE LINE KEEPING assist back up camera loaded with power group (Power Windows, Power Lock, Power Mirrors ) BLUE TOOTH CRUISE CONTROL ICE COLD A/C,HEATED SEATS, balance of factory warranty

MINT SHAPE LOOKS+ DRIVES LIKE NEW

Comes fully safety certified at no extra cost Comes with free car fax report

NICE COMBINATION GREY EXTERIOR ON BLACK HEATED INTERIOR

THIS UNIT IS LOCATED AT 646 FOURTH LINE OAKVILLE, ON L6L5B2

FOR ALL INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL US AT

ROSA AUTO SALES TEL (905 337 9339)

WE HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER

JUST COPY AND PASTE

WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA=========================================

Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm Sunday we ARE CLOSED

WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER

/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////

///////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILBLE //////////

THIS UNIT IS LOCATED AT 646 FOURTH LINE OAKVILLE, ON L6L5B2