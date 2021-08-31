Menu
2019 Toyota Corolla

71,511 KM

Details Description Features

$19,988

+ tax & licensing
$19,988

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

866-608-5503

2019 Toyota Corolla

2019 Toyota Corolla

LE with One Owner

2019 Toyota Corolla

LE with One Owner

Location

The Humberview Group

2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4

866-608-5503

$19,988

+ taxes & licensing

71,511KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7781766
  • Stock #: LP5617
  • VIN: 2T1BURHEXKC225617

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 71,511 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!

Trade-in, Dealership Serviced, Cargo Liner Accessory, Bluetooth, AM/FM radio, Air Conditioning, Heated Front Seats, Toyota Safety Sense, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Lane Departure Alert, Collision Mitigation.

2019 Toyota Corolla LE Black Sand Pearl

CARFAX Canada One Owner

This vehicle is certified, along with services completed to ensure you this vehicle is in a road-worthy and presentable condition to provide you with a pleasing driving experience.

Test drive this one for yourself today at Oakville Toyota, located at 2375 Wyecroft Rd in Oakville or give us a call at 905-842-8400 (dial 2 for sales) to book a TEST DRIVE TODAY. Disclaimer Information: Please confirm with the advisor the accuracy of the information. Mileage is recorded at the time of the listing. Taxes are not included in the listing price.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
CVT

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Oakville Toyota

2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4

