2019 Toyota Corolla

69,877 KM

Details Description Features

$20,588

+ tax & licensing
$20,588

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

866-608-5503

2019 Toyota Corolla

2019 Toyota Corolla

LE with Alloy Wheels and Toyota Safety Sense

2019 Toyota Corolla

LE with Alloy Wheels and Toyota Safety Sense

Location

The Humberview Group

2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4

866-608-5503

$20,588

+ taxes & licensing

69,877KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7910832
  Stock #: 21328A
  VIN: 2T1BURHE7KC240429

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 69,877 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! Trade-in!

INTERIOR
✓ Aftermarket Allow Wheels
✓ Bluetooth
✓ AM/FM Radio
✓ Air Conditioning
✓ Heated Front Seats

TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE
✓ Exterior Parking Camera Rear
✓ Lane Departure Alert
✓ Collision Mitigation

2019 Toyota Corolla LE Slate Metallic

Test drive this one for yourself today at Oakville Toyota, located at 2375 Wyecroft Rd in Oakville or give us a call at 905-842-8400 (dial 2 for sales) to book a TEST DRIVE TODAY. Disclaimer Information: Please confirm with seller accuracy of information. Mileage recorded at time of listing. Taxes are not included in the listing price.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Oakville Toyota

2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4

866-608-XXXX

866-608-5503

