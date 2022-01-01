2019 Toyota Corolla

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,500 + taxes & licensing 9 , 5 1 5 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8084020

8084020 Stock #: P2493

P2493 VIN: JTNK4RBEXK3032493

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # P2493

Mileage 9,515 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Additional Features 2 Speed Automatic/CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.