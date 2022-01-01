Menu
2019 Toyota Corolla

9,515 KM

Details Description Features

$25,500

+ tax & licensing
$25,500

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

866-608-5503

2019 Toyota Corolla

2019 Toyota Corolla

Hatchback SE Toyota Certified with Low Kilometers

2019 Toyota Corolla

Hatchback SE Toyota Certified with Low Kilometers

Location

The Humberview Group

2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4

866-608-5503

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,500

+ taxes & licensing

9,515KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8084020
  • Stock #: P2493
  • VIN: JTNK4RBEXK3032493

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P2493
  • Mileage 9,515 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! Trade-in! Dealership Serviced! Remainder of Factory Warranty!

INTERIOR
✓ Bluetooth
✓ AM/FM Radio
✓ Power Moonroof
✓ Air Conditioning
✓ Heated Front Seats
✓ Electronic Emergency Brake
✓ Brake Hold Function

TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE
✓ Exterior Parking Camera Rear
✓ Lane Departure Alert
✓ Collision Mitigation

2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchback SE Midnight Black Metallic

CARFAX HISTORY
CARFAX Canada One Owner
CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents

WHAT YOU GET IN A TOYOTA CERTIFIED USED VEHICLE
* Special Toyota Financing Rates
* 160-point inspection
* 6-month / 10,000 km Powertrain
* 24-hour special roadside assistance
* Zero Deductible / Complimentary First Oil & Filter Change / Warranty Honoured at over 1,500 Toyota Dealers in Canada and the U.S. / CARFAX Vehicle History Reports

This vehicle is certified, along with services completed to ensure you this vehicle is in a road-worthy and presentable condition to provide you with a pleasing driving experience.

Test drive this one for yourself today at Oakville Toyota, located at 2375 Wyecroft Rd in Oakville or give us a call at 905-842-8400 (dial 2 for sales) to book a TEST DRIVE TODAY. Disclaimer Information: Please confirm with seller accuracy of information. Mileage recorded at time of listing. Taxes are not included in the listing price.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
2 Speed Automatic/CVT

