2019 Toyota Corolla

27,913 KM

Details Features

$25,888

+ tax & licensing
$25,888

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

866-608-5503

2019 Toyota Corolla

2019 Toyota Corolla

Hatchback SE Hatchback Toyota Certified with Low Kilometers

2019 Toyota Corolla

Hatchback SE Hatchback Toyota Certified with Low Kilometers

Location

The Humberview Group

2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4

866-608-5503

$25,888

+ taxes & licensing

27,913KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8285193
  Stock #: 22137A
  VIN: JTNK4RBE1K3055712

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bronze
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 22137A
  • Mileage 27,913 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
2 Speed Automatic/CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Oakville Toyota

2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4

