2019 Toyota Corolla

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Listing ID: 9239866

9239866 Stock #: LP0196

LP0196 VIN: 2T1BURHE9KC150196

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 60,528 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Interior Tachometer Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features CVT

