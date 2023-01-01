Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Toyota Corolla

41,487 KM

Details Description Features

$24,588

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$24,588

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

866-608-5503

Contact Seller
2019 Toyota Corolla

2019 Toyota Corolla

LE LOW KM | CLEAN CARFAX

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Toyota Corolla

LE LOW KM | CLEAN CARFAX

Location

The Humberview Group

2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4

866-608-5503

  1. 9770605
  2. 9770605
  3. 9770605
  4. 9770605
  5. 9770605
  6. 9770605
  7. 9770605
  8. 9770605
  9. 9770605
  10. 9770605
  11. 9770605
  12. 9770605
  13. 9770605
  14. 9770605
  15. 9770605
  16. 9770605
  17. 9770605
Contact Seller

$24,588

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
41,487KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9770605
  • Stock #: LP9135

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 41,487 KM

Vehicle Description

LP9135

LOW KILOMETERS! CLEAN CARFAX! DEALERSHIP SERVICED! RECENT ARRIVAL! TRADE-IN!

CARFAX HISTORY
CARFAX Canada One Owner
CARFAX Canada Low Kilometer
CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents

INTERIOR
✓ Bluetooth
✓ AM/FM Radio
✓ Air Conditioning
✓ Heated Front Seats

TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE
✓ Exterior Parking Camera Rear
✓ Lane Departure Alert
✓ Collision Mitigation

2019 Toyota Corolla LE Slate Metallic

TEST DRIVE TODAY at Oakville Toyota, located at 2375 Wyecroft Rd or give us a call at 905-842-8400 to book. Disclaimer Information: Please confirm with seller accuracy of information. Mileage recorded at time of listing. Taxes are not included in the listing price.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Humberview Group

2015 Jeep Cherokee N...
 78,270 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2020 Chevrolet Silve...
 139,809 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2020 Lexus GX 460
26,485 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email The Humberview Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Oakville Toyota

2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4

Call Dealer

866-608-XXXX

(click to show)

866-608-5503

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory