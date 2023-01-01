$24,588+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
866-608-5503
2019 Toyota Corolla
LE LOW KM | CLEAN CARFAX
Location
The Humberview Group
2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4
$24,588
- Listing ID: 9770605
- Stock #: LP9135
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 41,487 KM
Vehicle Description
LOW KILOMETERS! CLEAN CARFAX! DEALERSHIP SERVICED! RECENT ARRIVAL! TRADE-IN!
CARFAX HISTORY
CARFAX Canada One Owner
CARFAX Canada Low Kilometer
CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents
INTERIOR
✓ Bluetooth
✓ AM/FM Radio
✓ Air Conditioning
✓ Heated Front Seats
TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE
✓ Exterior Parking Camera Rear
✓ Lane Departure Alert
✓ Collision Mitigation
TEST DRIVE TODAY at Oakville Toyota, located at 2375 Wyecroft Rd or give us a call at 905-842-8400 to book. Disclaimer Information: Please confirm with seller accuracy of information. Mileage recorded at time of listing. Taxes are not included in the listing price.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.