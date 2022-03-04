$45,000+ tax & licensing
$45,000
+ taxes & licensing
The Humberview Group
866-608-5503
2019 Toyota Highlander
2019 Toyota Highlander
XLE Nightshade AWD 7-Passenger with Leather Seats and Power Liftgate
The Humberview Group
2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4
866-608-5503
$45,000
+ taxes & licensing
57,272KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8464407
- Stock #: LP9185
- VIN: 5TDJZRFHXKS969185
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # LP9185
- Mileage 57,272 KM
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
The Humberview Group
Oakville Toyota
2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4