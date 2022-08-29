Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Toyota Highlander

37,118 KM

Details Features

$47,588

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$47,588

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

866-608-5503

Contact Seller
2019 Toyota Highlander

2019 Toyota Highlander

Limited AWD 7-Passenger with Remote Starter and Trailer Hitch

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Toyota Highlander

Limited AWD 7-Passenger with Remote Starter and Trailer Hitch

Location

The Humberview Group

2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4

866-608-5503

  1. 9303313
  2. 9303313
  3. 9303313
  4. 9303313
  5. 9303313
  6. 9303313
  7. 9303313
  8. 9303313
  9. 9303313
  10. 9303313
  11. 9303313
  12. 9303313
  13. 9303313
  14. 9303313
  15. 9303313
  16. 9303313
  17. 9303313
  18. 9303313
  19. 9303313
  20. 9303313
  21. 9303313
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$47,588

+ taxes & licensing

37,118KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9303313
  • Stock #: LP0238
  • VIN: 5TDDZRFH8KS710238

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # LP0238
  • Mileage 37,118 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Humberview Group

2018 Nissan Rogue | ...
 45,761 KM
$23,900 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Fusion | B...
 128,919 KM
$14,500 + tax & lic
2017 Kia Soul LX | B...
 117,949 KM
$15,500 + tax & lic

Email The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Oakville Toyota

2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4

Call Dealer

866-608-XXXX

(click to show)

866-608-5503

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory