Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Toyota Highlander

59,357 KM

Details Features

$41,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$41,888

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

866-608-5503

Contact Seller
2019 Toyota Highlander

2019 Toyota Highlander

XLE AWD 8-PASS | LOW KM | LEATHER SEATS

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Toyota Highlander

XLE AWD 8-PASS | LOW KM | LEATHER SEATS

Location

The Humberview Group

2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4

866-608-5503

  1. 9445684
  2. 9445684
  3. 9445684
  4. 9445684
  5. 9445684
  6. 9445684
  7. 9445684
  8. 9445684
  9. 9445684
  10. 9445684
  11. 9445684
  12. 9445684
  13. 9445684
  14. 9445684
  15. 9445684
  16. 9445684
  17. 9445684
  18. 9445684
  19. 9445684
  20. 9445684
  21. 9445684
Contact Seller

$41,888

+ taxes & licensing

59,357KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9445684
  • Stock #: LP5178
  • VIN: 5TDJZRFH5KS735178

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # LP5178
  • Mileage 59,357 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Humberview Group

2019 Toyota Highland...
 59,357 KM
$41,888 + tax & lic
2019 Acura MDX Elite...
 40,853 KM
$43,888 + tax & lic
2021 Toyota RAV4 Pri...
 43,834 KM
$63,888 + tax & lic

Email The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Oakville Toyota

2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4

Call Dealer

866-608-XXXX

(click to show)

866-608-5503

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory