$15,490+ taxes & licensing
2019 Toyota Prius Prime
PRIUS PRIME
2019 Toyota Prius Prime
PRIUS PRIME
Location
Twin Oaks Auto
2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3
905-339-3330
Advertised Unfit
$15,490
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 185,575 KM
Vehicle Description
Save money at the pump without sacrificing comfort, technology, or practicality. This 2019 Toyota Prius Prime Plug-In Hybrid delivers outstanding fuel economy, the ability to drive on electric power for daily commutes, and Toyota's legendary reliability. With premium features, advanced safety systems, and a spacious hatchback design, this Prius Prime is the perfect commuter and family vehicle.Features & Highlights
- 1.8L 4-Cylinder Plug-In Hybrid Powertrain
- Electronically Controlled CVT (eCVT)
- EV Mode & Hybrid Drive Modes
- Factory Navigation System
- Large 11.6" Vertical Touchscreen Display
- Leather-Appointed Seating
- Smart Key System with Push-Button Start
- Backup Camera
- Bluetooth Hands-Free Calling & Audio Streaming
- USB Connectivity
- Automatic Climate Control
- Digital Driver Information Display
- Toyota Safety Sense P
- Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection
- Dynamic Radar Cruise Control
- Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist
- Automatic High Beams
- Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel
- Power Windows, Locks & Mirrors
- Split-Folding Rear Seats
- LED Lighting
- Spacious Hatchback Cargo Area
The Prius Prime offers the best of both worlds with plug-in electric capability and the confidence of a gasoline engine when longer trips are needed. Charge at home, drive efficiently, and enjoy one of the most economical vehicles on the road today.
Additional Certification Cost: The full certification cost for this vehicle is $790 + HST.
What's Included with Certification:
- Vehicle delivered with a valid Ontario Safety Standards Certificate
- 36-day safety item warranty for added peace of mind
- Fresh oil change completed prior to delivery
- All fluid levels checked and topped up
- Professional detailing completed before pickup
At Twin Oaks Auto, we are committed to providing a hassle-free buying experience from your first inquiry to the day you drive away.
Financing Options Available
Flexible financing solutions are available. Contact us for details.
Contact Us Today
📞 905-339-3330
📍 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario L6J 7Y2
Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.
For additional photos and information, visit TwinOaksAuto.com.
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