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<h2 data-section-id=10aqlqp data-start=0 data-end=41>2019 Toyota Prius Prime Plug-In Hybrid</h2><p data-start=43 data-end=439>Save money at the pump without sacrificing comfort, technology, or practicality. This 2019 Toyota Prius Prime Plug-In Hybrid delivers outstanding fuel economy, the ability to drive on electric power for daily commutes, and Toyotas legendary reliability. With premium features, advanced safety systems, and a spacious hatchback design, this Prius Prime is the perfect commuter and family vehicle.</p><h3 data-section-id=tq1d0k data-start=441 data-end=466>Features & Highlights</h3><ul data-start=468 data-end=1182><li data-section-id=xl1xwv data-start=468 data-end=511>1.8L 4-Cylinder Plug-In Hybrid Powertrain</li><li data-section-id=1c7jisc data-start=512 data-end=550>Electronically Controlled CVT (eCVT)</li><li data-section-id=waarqm data-start=551 data-end=581>EV Mode & Hybrid Drive Modes</li><li data-section-id=1uq519v data-start=582 data-end=609>Factory Navigation System</li><li data-section-id=h5dage data-start=610 data-end=652>Large 11.6 Vertical Touchscreen Display</li><li data-section-id=1wd0515 data-start=653 data-end=680>Leather-Appointed Seating</li><li data-section-id=cuf738 data-start=681 data-end=722>Smart Key System with Push-Button Start</li><li data-section-id=1tas6zj data-start=723 data-end=738>Backup Camera</li><li data-section-id=125o3a1 data-start=739 data-end=787>Bluetooth Hands-Free Calling & Audio Streaming</li><li data-section-id=xgj7t data-start=788 data-end=806>USB Connectivity</li><li data-section-id=yo8y2x data-start=807 data-end=834>Automatic Climate Control</li><li data-section-id=r5m6m2 data-start=835 data-end=871>Digital Driver Information Display</li><li data-section-id=3n2ggi data-start=872 data-end=895>Toyota Safety Sense P</li><li data-section-id=f9lqwj data-start=896 data-end=944>Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection</li><li data-section-id=1poqchx data-start=945 data-end=975>Dynamic Radar Cruise Control</li><li data-section-id=1htdo24 data-start=976 data-end=1019>Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist</li><li data-section-id=1ecbqpv data-start=1020 data-end=1042>Automatic High Beams</li><li data-section-id=qw3u79 data-start=1043 data-end=1075>Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel</li><li data-section-id=1wcb1n4 data-start=1076 data-end=1108>Power Windows, Locks & Mirrors</li><li data-section-id=1shocw2 data-start=1109 data-end=1135>Split-Folding Rear Seats</li><li data-section-id=sdgdi3 data-start=1136 data-end=1150>LED Lighting</li><li data-section-id=nfon23 data-start=1151 data-end=1182>Spacious Hatchback Cargo Area</li></ul><p data-start=1184 data-end=1433>The Prius Prime offers the best of both worlds with plug-in electric capability and the confidence of a gasoline engine when longer trips are needed. Charge at home, drive efficiently, and enjoy one of the most economical vehicles on the road today.</p><p data-start=1435 data-end=1525>Additional Certification Cost: The full certification cost for this vehicle is $790 + HST.</p><p data-start=1527 data-end=1566><strong data-start=1527 data-end=1566>Whats Included with Certification:</strong></p><ul data-start=1568 data-end=1828><li data-section-id=3o7ti8 data-start=1568 data-end=1637>Vehicle delivered with a valid Ontario Safety Standards Certificate</li><li data-section-id=1vgms9b data-start=1638 data-end=1691>36-day safety item warranty for added peace of mind</li><li data-section-id=e42rpu data-start=1692 data-end=1738>Fresh oil change completed prior to delivery</li><li data-section-id=1q1vpot data-start=1739 data-end=1779>All fluid levels checked and topped up</li><li data-section-id=1d9nwxe data-start=1780 data-end=1828>Professional detailing completed before pickup</li></ul><p data-start=1830 data-end=1961>At Twin Oaks Auto, we are committed to providing a hassle-free buying experience from your first inquiry to the day you drive away.</p><p data-start=1963 data-end=1994><strong data-start=1963 data-end=1994>Financing Options Available</strong></p><p data-start=1996 data-end=2063>Flexible financing solutions are available. Contact us for details.</p><p data-start=2065 data-end=2085><strong data-start=2065 data-end=2085>Contact Us Today</strong></p><p data-start=2087 data-end=2159>📞 905-339-3330<br data-start=2102 data-end=2105>📍 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario L6J 7Y2</p><p data-start=2161 data-end=2228>Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.</p><p data-start=2230 data-end=2292 data-is-last-node= data-is-only-node=>For additional photos and information, visit TwinOaksAuto.com.</p>

2019 Toyota Prius Prime

185,575 KM

Details Description Features

$15,490

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Toyota Prius Prime

PRIUS PRIME

Watch This Vehicle
14232179

2019 Toyota Prius Prime

PRIUS PRIME

Location

Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

905-339-3330

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Contact Seller
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Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $790

$15,490

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
185,575KM
Good Condition
VIN JTDKARFP0K3117500

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 185,575 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 Toyota Prius Prime Plug-In Hybrid

Save money at the pump without sacrificing comfort, technology, or practicality. This 2019 Toyota Prius Prime Plug-In Hybrid delivers outstanding fuel economy, the ability to drive on electric power for daily commutes, and Toyota's legendary reliability. With premium features, advanced safety systems, and a spacious hatchback design, this Prius Prime is the perfect commuter and family vehicle.

Features & Highlights
  • 1.8L 4-Cylinder Plug-In Hybrid Powertrain
  • Electronically Controlled CVT (eCVT)
  • EV Mode & Hybrid Drive Modes
  • Factory Navigation System
  • Large 11.6" Vertical Touchscreen Display
  • Leather-Appointed Seating
  • Smart Key System with Push-Button Start
  • Backup Camera
  • Bluetooth Hands-Free Calling & Audio Streaming
  • USB Connectivity
  • Automatic Climate Control
  • Digital Driver Information Display
  • Toyota Safety Sense P
  • Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection
  • Dynamic Radar Cruise Control
  • Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist
  • Automatic High Beams
  • Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel
  • Power Windows, Locks & Mirrors
  • Split-Folding Rear Seats
  • LED Lighting
  • Spacious Hatchback Cargo Area

The Prius Prime offers the best of both worlds with plug-in electric capability and the confidence of a gasoline engine when longer trips are needed. Charge at home, drive efficiently, and enjoy one of the most economical vehicles on the road today.

Additional Certification Cost: The full certification cost for this vehicle is $790 + HST.

What's Included with Certification:

  • Vehicle delivered with a valid Ontario Safety Standards Certificate
  • 36-day safety item warranty for added peace of mind
  • Fresh oil change completed prior to delivery
  • All fluid levels checked and topped up
  • Professional detailing completed before pickup

At Twin Oaks Auto, we are committed to providing a hassle-free buying experience from your first inquiry to the day you drive away.

Financing Options Available

Flexible financing solutions are available. Contact us for details.

Contact Us Today

📞 905-339-3330
📍 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario L6J 7Y2

Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.

For additional photos and information, visit TwinOaksAuto.com.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Wireless Charger

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Twin Oaks Auto

Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

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905-339-XXXX

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905-339-3330

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$15,490

+ taxes & licensing>

Twin Oaks Auto

905-339-3330

2019 Toyota Prius Prime