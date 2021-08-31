Menu
2019 Toyota RAV4

60,886 KM

Details Description Features

$26,688

+ tax & licensing
$26,688

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

866-608-5503

2019 Toyota RAV4

2019 Toyota RAV4

LE FWD with Clean Carfax and One Owner

2019 Toyota RAV4

LE FWD with Clean Carfax and One Owner

Location

The Humberview Group

2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4

866-608-5503

$26,688

+ taxes & licensing

60,886KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7639681
  • Stock #: LP8187
  • VIN: 2T3Z1RFV0KW008187

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # LP8187
  • Mileage 60,886 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!

Trade-in, Dealership Serviced, FWD, Bluetooth, AM/FM radio, Air Conditioning, Heated Front Seats, Electronic Emergency Brake, Brake Hold Function, Eco/Sport Mode, Toyota Safety Sense, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Lane Departure Alert, Collision Mitigation, Blind-Spot Monitor Sensing.

2019 Toyota RAV4 LE FWD Magnetic Grey Metallic

CARFAX Canada One Owner
CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents

This vehicle is certified, along with services completed to ensure you this vehicle is in a road-worthy and presentable condition to provide you with a pleasing driving experience.

Test drive this one for yourself today at Oakville Toyota, located at 2375 Wyecroft Rd in Oakville or give us a call at 905-842-8400 (dial 2 for sales) to book a TEST DRIVE TODAY. Disclaimer Information: Please confirm with the advisor the accuracy of the information. Mileage is recorded at the time of the listing. Taxes are not included in the listing price.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Front Wheel Drive
8 speed automatic

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Oakville Toyota

2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4

866-608-XXXX

866-608-5503

