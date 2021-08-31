+ taxes & licensing
866-608-5503
2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4
Trade-in, Dealership Serviced, FWD, Bluetooth, AM/FM radio, Air Conditioning, Heated Front Seats, Electronic Emergency Brake, Brake Hold Function, Eco/Sport Mode, Toyota Safety Sense, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Lane Departure Alert, Collision Mitigation, Blind-Spot Monitor Sensing.
2019 Toyota RAV4 LE FWD Magnetic Grey Metallic
CARFAX Canada One Owner
CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents
This vehicle is certified, along with services completed to ensure you this vehicle is in a road-worthy and presentable condition to provide you with a pleasing driving experience.
Test drive this one for yourself today at Oakville Toyota, located at 2375 Wyecroft Rd in Oakville or give us a call at 905-842-8400 (dial 2 for sales) to book a TEST DRIVE TODAY. Disclaimer Information: Please confirm with the advisor the accuracy of the information. Mileage is recorded at the time of the listing. Taxes are not included in the listing price.
