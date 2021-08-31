Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Toyota RAV4

70,330 KM

Details Description Features

$30,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$30,888

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

866-608-5503

Contact Seller
2019 Toyota RAV4

2019 Toyota RAV4

LE FWD with New Tires, Front Brakes, and Rear Brake Pads

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Toyota RAV4

LE FWD with New Tires, Front Brakes, and Rear Brake Pads

Location

The Humberview Group

2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4

866-608-5503

  1. 8004768
  2. 8004768
  3. 8004768
  4. 8004768
  5. 8004768
  6. 8004768
  7. 8004768
  8. 8004768
  9. 8004768
  10. 8004768
  11. 8004768
  12. 8004768
  13. 8004768
  14. 8004768
  15. 8004768
  16. 8004768
  17. 8004768
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$30,888

+ taxes & licensing

70,330KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8004768
  • Stock #: LP7052
  • VIN: 2T3Z1RFV1KW037052

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # LP7052
  • Mileage 70,330 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! Trade-in! Dealership Serviced! New Tires! New Front Brakes! New Rear Brake Pads! FWD!

INTERIOR
✓ Bluetooth
✓ AM/FM Radio
✓ Air Conditioning
✓ Heated Front Seats
✓ Eco/Sport Mode
✓ Electronic Emergency Brake
✓ Brake Hold Function

TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE
✓ Exterior Parking Camera Rear
✓ Lane Departure Alert
✓ Collision Mitigation
✓ Blind-Spot Monitor Sensing
✓ Rear Cross-Traffic Alert

2019 Toyota RAV4 LE FWD Silver Sky Metallic

CARFAX HISTORY
CARFAX Canada One Owner
CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents

WHAT YOU GET IN A TOYOTA CERTIFIED USED VEHICLE
* Special Toyota Financing Rates
* 160-point inspection
* 6-month / 10,000 km Powertrain
* 24-hour special roadside assistance
* Zero Deductible / Complimentary First Oil & Filter Change / Warranty Honoured at over 1,500 Toyota Dealers in Canada and the U.S. / CARFAX Vehicle History Reports

This vehicle is certified, along with services completed to ensure you this vehicle is in a road-worthy and presentable condition to provide you with a pleasing driving experience.

Test drive this one for yourself today at Oakville Toyota, located at 2375 Wyecroft Rd in Oakville or give us a call at 905-842-8400 (dial 2 for sales) to book a TEST DRIVE TODAY. Disclaimer Information: Please confirm with seller accuracy of information. Mileage recorded at time of listing. Taxes are not included in the listing price.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Humberview Group

2015 Toyota RAV4 LE ...
 68,879 KM
$21,588 + tax & lic
2018 Toyota Highland...
 34,108 KM
$48,888 + tax & lic
2012 Toyota RAV4 Lim...
 182,511 KM
$14,888 + tax & lic

Email The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Oakville Toyota

2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4

Call Dealer

866-608-XXXX

(click to show)

866-608-5503

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory