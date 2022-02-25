Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$37,888 + taxes & licensing 4 0 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

8432898 Stock #: RKW0427099

RKW0427099 VIN: 2T3R1RFV9KW042709

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 40,000 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Automatic climate control Auxiliary Pwr Outlet Dual-zone Climate Control Convenience Keyless Entry Keyless Remote Entry System Mechanical Power Steering Seating Heated Seats Leather Interior Exterior Remote Trunk Lid Interval wipers Security Security System - Manufacturers Windows Rear Defroster Sunroof Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Bluetooth Auxiliary Audio Input Additional Features Tilt Wheel All Equipped Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror alloy rims Keyless Ignition Push start ignition

