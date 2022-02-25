$34,588+ tax & licensing
$34,588
+ taxes & licensing
The Humberview Group
866-608-5503
2019 Toyota RAV4
XLE FWD Toyota Certified with Toyota Safety Sense
2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
49,425KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8445627
- Stock #: 22244A
- VIN: 2T3W1RFV4KC029841
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Burgundy
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 49,425 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
The Humberview Group
Oakville Toyota
2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4