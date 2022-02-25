Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$34,588 + taxes & licensing 4 9 , 4 2 5 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

22244A VIN: 2T3W1RFV4KC029841

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Burgundy

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 49,425 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Additional Features 8 speed automatic

