Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Toyota RAV4

70,092 KM

Details Features

$31,588

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$31,588

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

866-608-5503

Contact Seller
2019 Toyota RAV4

2019 Toyota RAV4

LE FWD with Clean Carfax and One Owner

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Toyota RAV4

LE FWD with Clean Carfax and One Owner

Location

The Humberview Group

2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4

866-608-5503

  1. 8445633
  2. 8445633
  3. 8445633
  4. 8445633
  5. 8445633
  6. 8445633
  7. 8445633
  8. 8445633
  9. 8445633
  10. 8445633
  11. 8445633
  12. 8445633
  13. 8445633
  14. 8445633
  15. 8445633
  16. 8445633
  17. 8445633
Contact Seller

$31,588

+ taxes & licensing

70,092KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8445633
  • Stock #: LP0495
  • VIN: 2T3Z1RFVXKW010495

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 70,092 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Humberview Group

2015 Honda CR-V BLUE...
 111,633 KM
$23,900 + tax & lic
2018 Ford F-150 Lari...
 77,706 KM
$44,900 + tax & lic
2020 Toyota Tacoma T...
 27,495 KM
$47,900 + tax & lic

Email The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Oakville Toyota

2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4

Call Dealer

866-608-XXXX

(click to show)

866-608-5503

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory