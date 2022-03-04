Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Toyota RAV4

41,666 KM

Details Features

$32,588

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$32,588

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

866-608-5503

Contact Seller
2019 Toyota RAV4

2019 Toyota RAV4

LE FWD with Clean Carfax and One Owner

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Toyota RAV4

LE FWD with Clean Carfax and One Owner

Location

The Humberview Group

2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4

866-608-5503

  1. 8617115
  2. 8617115
  3. 8617115
  4. 8617115
  5. 8617115
  6. 8617115
  7. 8617115
  8. 8617115
  9. 8617115
  10. 8617115
  11. 8617115
  12. 8617115
  13. 8617115
  14. 8617115
  15. 8617115
  16. 8617115
  17. 8617115
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$32,588

+ taxes & licensing

41,666KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8617115
  • Stock #: LP0803
  • VIN: 2T3Z1RFV4KC010803

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # LP0803
  • Mileage 41,666 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Humberview Group

2019 Honda CR-V LX
 42,371 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2020 Toyota Camry XSE
 56,896 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2020 Toyota Tundra
65,141 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Oakville Toyota

2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4

Call Dealer

866-608-XXXX

(click to show)

866-608-5503

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory