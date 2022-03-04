Menu
2019 Toyota RAV4

66,521 KM

Details Description Features

$36,999

+ tax & licensing
$36,999

+ taxes & licensing

Royalty Enterprise

416-899-9228

2019 Toyota RAV4

2019 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid XLE ,AWD SUN ROOF,CAMERA

2019 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid XLE ,AWD SUN ROOF,CAMERA

Location

Royalty Enterprise

1505 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

416-899-9228

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$36,999

+ taxes & licensing

66,521KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8620346
  VIN: 2T3RWRFV9KW006178

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 66,521 KM

Vehicle Description

 LIMIT TIME SPECIALS VISIT ROYALTY ENTERPRISE FOR THE BEST DEALS AND LOWEST PRICE                                              AUTOMATIC,AWD SUNROOF, BACK-UP CAMERA,PUSH START, BLUETOOTH,HEATED POWER SEATES ,LOADED WITH ALL POWER OPTION. ALL OUR CAR ARE AVAILABLE FOR PRE PURCHASE INSPECTION BY THE PURCHASER Royalty Enterprises is committed to providing you with the best lowest pricing among all competitors. We do provide FREE Car proof on all vehicles we sell .this vehicle is not certified yet. Certification is available for extra $595 five hundred ninety-five dollars, all vehicles we sell are driveable after certification. For Warranty purchases, you can contact us for detail

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor

