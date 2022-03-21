Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Toyota RAV4

79,469 KM

Details Features

$36,588

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$36,588

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

866-608-5503

Contact Seller
2019 Toyota RAV4

2019 Toyota RAV4

XLE AWD with Leather Seats and Power Liftgate

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Toyota RAV4

XLE AWD with Leather Seats and Power Liftgate

Location

The Humberview Group

2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4

866-608-5503

  1. 8717363
  2. 8717363
  3. 8717363
  4. 8717363
  5. 8717363
  6. 8717363
  7. 8717363
  8. 8717363
  9. 8717363
  10. 8717363
  11. 8717363
  12. 8717363
  13. 8717363
  14. 8717363
  15. 8717363
  16. 8717363
  17. 8717363
  18. 8717363
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$36,588

+ taxes & licensing

79,469KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8717363
  • Stock #: 22455A
  • VIN: 2T3R1RFVXKC043871

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 22455A
  • Mileage 79,469 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Humberview Group

2019 Mercedes-Benz G...
 59,306 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2021 Honda Pilot Bla...
 23,855 KM
$59,588 + tax & lic
2020 Kia Sportage LX...
 25,460 KM
$30,800 + tax & lic

Email The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Oakville Toyota

2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4

Call Dealer

866-608-XXXX

(click to show)

866-608-5503

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory