2019 Toyota RAV4
XLE AWD with Leather Seats and Power Liftgate
Location
The Humberview Group
2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4
866-608-5503
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
79,469KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8717363
- Stock #: 22455A
- VIN: 2T3R1RFVXKC043871
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 79,469 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
AWD
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
