$40,588+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$40,588
+ taxes & licensing
The Humberview Group
866-608-5503
2019 Toyota RAV4
2019 Toyota RAV4
Limited AWD Fully Loaded with New Rear Tires
Location
The Humberview Group
2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4
866-608-5503
$40,588
+ taxes & licensing
61,235KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8803409
- Stock #: P3474
- VIN: 2T3D1RFV8KW003474
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 61,235 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System
Power Steering
AWD
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From The Humberview Group
The Humberview Group
Oakville Toyota
2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4