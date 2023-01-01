Menu
2019 Toyota RAV4

38,748 KM

Details Features

$47,088

+ tax & licensing
$47,088

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

866-608-5503

2019 Toyota RAV4

2019 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid Hybrid Limited AWD LOW KM | LEATHER SEATS

2019 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid Hybrid Limited AWD LOW KM | LEATHER SEATS

Location

The Humberview Group

2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4

866-608-5503

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$47,088

+ taxes & licensing

38,748KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9497236
  • Stock #: P6701

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P6701
  • Mileage 38,748 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Navigation System
Power Steering
AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Oakville Toyota

2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4

