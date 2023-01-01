Menu
2019 Toyota RAV4

76,929 KM

Details Description Features

$32,088

+ tax & licensing
$32,088

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

866-608-5503

2019 Toyota RAV4

2019 Toyota RAV4

LE AWD LOW KM | CLEAN CARFAX

2019 Toyota RAV4

LE AWD LOW KM | CLEAN CARFAX

Location

The Humberview Group

2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4

866-608-5503

$32,088

+ taxes & licensing

76,929KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9788440
  • Stock #: P8213

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 76,929 KM

Vehicle Description

P8213

LOW KILOMETERS! CLEAN CARFAX! HEATED SEATS! DEALERSHIP SERVICED! AWD!

CARFAX HISTORY
CARFAX Canada One Owner
CARFAX Canada Low Kilometer
CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents

INTERIOR
✓ Bluetooth
✓ AM/FM Radio
✓ Air Conditioning
✓ Heated Front Seats
✓ Eco/Sport Mode
✓ Multi-Terrain Mode
✓ Electronic Emergency Brake
✓ Brake Hold Function

TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE
✓ Exterior Parking Camera Rear
✓ Lane Departure Alert
✓ Collision Mitigation
✓ Blind-Spot Monitor Sensing
✓ Rear Cross-Traffic Alert

2019 Toyota RAV4 LE AWD Magnetic Grey Metallic

TEST DRIVE TODAY at Oakville Toyota, located at 2375 Wyecroft Rd or give us a call at 905-842-8400 to book. Disclaimer Information: Please confirm with seller accuracy of information. Mileage recorded at time of listing. Taxes are not included in the listing price. This was a previous commercial vehicle.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

