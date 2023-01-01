$44,888+ tax & licensing
2019 Toyota RAV4
Hybrid Hybrid Limited AWD LOW KM | LEATEHR SEATS
Location
The Humberview Group
2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9813460
- Stock #: LP7057
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 47,589 KM
Vehicle Description
LP7057
LOW KILOMETERS! LEATHER SEATS! POWER LIFTGATE! WIRELESS CHARGER! HEATED AND VENTILATED SEATS! HEATED STEERING! TOYOTA CERTIFIED! DEALERSHIP SERVICED! RECENT ARRIVAL! TRADE-IN! AWD!
SERVICES COMPLETED
✓ Wheel Alignment
✓ New Wiper Blade Rubbers Inserted
ACCESSORIES
✓ Tonneau Cover
CARFAX HISTORY
CARFAX Canada One Owner
CARFAX Canada Low Kilometer
CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents
INTERIOR
✓ Bluetooth
✓ Gracenote
✓ AM/FM Radio: SiriusXM with JBL Audio
✓ Navigation System
✓ Power Moonroof
✓ Front dual zone A/C
✓ Beige Perforated Leather Seats
✓ Heated and Ventilated Front Seats
✓ Heated Steering Wheel
✓ Push Start Ignition
✓ Wireless Mobile Charger
✓ Eco/Sport/EV/Trail Mode
✓ Power Driver Seat
✓ Power Liftgate
✓ Electronic Emergency Brake
✓ Brake Hold Function
TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE
✓ Exterior Parking Camera Rear
✓ Lane Departure Alert
✓ Collision Mitigation
✓ Blind-Spot Monitor Sensing
✓ Parking Sensors
✓ Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
2019 Toyota Highlander Platinum AWD Wind Chill Pearl
WHAT YOU GET IN A TOYOTA CERTIFIED USED VEHICLE
* Special Toyota Financing Rates
* 160-point inspection
* 6-month / 10,000 km Powertrain
* 24-hour special roadside assistance
* Zero Deductible / Complimentary First Oil & Filter Change / Warranty Honoured at over 1,500 Toyota Dealers in Canada and the U.S. / CARFAX Vehicle History Reports
This vehicle is certified, along with services completed to ensure you this vehicle is in a road-worthy and presentable condition to provide you with a pleasing driving experience.
TEST DRIVE TODAY at Oakville Toyota, located at 2375 Wyecroft Rd or give us a call at 905-842-8400 to book. Disclaimer Information: Please confirm with seller accuracy of information. Mileage recorded at time of listing. Taxes are not included in the listing price.
