Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$44,888 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 4 7 , 5 8 9 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 9813460

9813460 Stock #: LP7057

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Dark Blue

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 47,589 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors ABS Brakes Stability Control Driver Air Bags Passenger Air Bags Power Options Power Windows Power Trunk Power Locks Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Bucket Seats AM/FM Stereo Adaptive Cruise Control SECURITY ALARM Navigation System Mechanical Power Steering Exterior Rear Spoiler tinted windows Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Satellite Radio Convenience Intermittent Wipers Rain sensor wipers Remote Entry Seating Memory Seats Additional Features Premium Audio AWD CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.