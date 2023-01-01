Menu
2019 Toyota RAV4

47,589 KM

Details Description Features

$44,888

+ tax & licensing
$44,888

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

866-608-5503

2019 Toyota RAV4

2019 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid Hybrid Limited AWD LOW KM | LEATEHR SEATS

2019 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid Hybrid Limited AWD LOW KM | LEATEHR SEATS

Location

The Humberview Group

2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4

866-608-5503

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$44,888

+ taxes & licensing

47,589KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9813460
  • Stock #: LP7057

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 47,589 KM

Vehicle Description

LP7057

LOW KILOMETERS! LEATHER SEATS! POWER LIFTGATE! WIRELESS CHARGER! HEATED AND VENTILATED SEATS! HEATED STEERING! TOYOTA CERTIFIED! DEALERSHIP SERVICED! RECENT ARRIVAL! TRADE-IN! AWD!

SERVICES COMPLETED
✓ Wheel Alignment
✓ New Wiper Blade Rubbers Inserted

ACCESSORIES
✓ Tonneau Cover

CARFAX HISTORY
CARFAX Canada One Owner
CARFAX Canada Low Kilometer
CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents

INTERIOR
✓ Bluetooth
✓ Gracenote
✓ AM/FM Radio: SiriusXM with JBL Audio
✓ Navigation System
✓ Power Moonroof
✓ Front dual zone A/C
✓ Beige Perforated Leather Seats
✓ Heated and Ventilated Front Seats
✓ Heated Steering Wheel
✓ Push Start Ignition
✓ Wireless Mobile Charger
✓ Eco/Sport/EV/Trail Mode
✓ Power Driver Seat
✓ Power Liftgate
✓ Electronic Emergency Brake
✓ Brake Hold Function

TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE
✓ Exterior Parking Camera Rear
✓ Lane Departure Alert
✓ Collision Mitigation
✓ Blind-Spot Monitor Sensing
✓ Parking Sensors
✓ Rear Cross-Traffic Alert

WHAT YOU GET IN A TOYOTA CERTIFIED USED VEHICLE
* Special Toyota Financing Rates
* 160-point inspection
* 6-month / 10,000 km Powertrain
* 24-hour special roadside assistance
* Zero Deductible / Complimentary First Oil & Filter Change / Warranty Honoured at over 1,500 Toyota Dealers in Canada and the U.S. / CARFAX Vehicle History Reports

This vehicle is certified, along with services completed to ensure you this vehicle is in a road-worthy and presentable condition to provide you with a pleasing driving experience.

TEST DRIVE TODAY at Oakville Toyota, located at 2375 Wyecroft Rd or give us a call at 905-842-8400 to book. Disclaimer Information: Please confirm with seller accuracy of information. Mileage recorded at time of listing. Taxes are not included in the listing price.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
AM/FM Stereo
Adaptive Cruise Control
SECURITY ALARM
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
tinted windows

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Remote Entry

Seating

Memory Seats

Additional Features

Premium Audio
AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

