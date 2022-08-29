Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Toyota Sienna

86,601 KM

Details Description Features

$33,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$33,000

+ taxes & licensing

Rosa Auto Sales

905-337-9339

Contact Seller
2019 Toyota Sienna

2019 Toyota Sienna

7SEATS B-TOOTH CAMERA NO ACCIDENT LOW KM

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Toyota Sienna

7SEATS B-TOOTH CAMERA NO ACCIDENT LOW KM

Location

Rosa Auto Sales

1071 Speers Rd., Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

905-337-9339

Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$33,000

+ taxes & licensing

86,601KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9112273
  • Stock #: 3189
  • VIN: 5TDZZ3DC9KS996322

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 86,601 KM

Vehicle Description

PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY

Finance available   SOME CONDITIONS APPLY

AUTO,7PASSENGER LOW KM ONLY 86601, NO ACCIDENT , LANE KEEP,  POWER WINDOWS,POWER LOCKS,   A/C, CRUIZE CONTROL,BACK UP CAMERA , BLUE TOOTH, DAILY RENTAL GREAT SERVICE

SAFETY INCLUDED AT NO EXTRA COST

NO ACCIDENT car fax ,available at no extra cost

https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=VyPNz4T9703mZkkByPXnx8/wC3gMRalT

USE THE LINK OF CARFAX

THIS UNIT IS LOCATED AT 646 FOURTH LINE OAKVILLE, ON L6L5B2,

GREY   EXTERIOR ON  BEIGE   INTERIOR

WE  HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER

JUST COPY AND PASTE        WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA

Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm Sunday we ARE CLOSED

WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBERS

/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////

//////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Warranty Available
Climate Control
Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Rosa Auto Sales

2019 Toyota Sienna 7...
 86,601 KM
$33,000 + tax & lic
2016 BMW 4 Series 2d...
 115,512 KM
$31,000 + tax & lic
2017 Toyota RAV4 AWD...
 162,875 KM
$24,000 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Rosa Auto Sales

Rosa Auto Sales

Rosa Auto Sales

1071 Speers Rd.

1071 Speers Rd., Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

Call Dealer

905-337-XXXX

(click to show)

905-337-9339

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory