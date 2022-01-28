$39,950+ tax & licensing
2019 Toyota Tacoma
4X4 DOUBLE CAB TRD OFF-ROAD CARFAX CLEAN
Location
Shift Motors
1151 South Service Rd W, Oakville, ON L6L 6K4
$39,950
- Listing ID: 8263173
- Stock #: 1-21-325A
- VIN: 5TFCZ5AN0KX193450
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 1-21-325A
- Mileage 110,510 KM
Vehicle Description
Finished in Cement Grey Metallic on a Dark Grey Premium Fabric interior, this is the 2019 Toyota Tacoma 4X4 DOUBLE CAB TRD OFF-ROAD. Comes equipped with the following options:
DRIVETRAIN:
- Payload: 1000 lb
- Variable Valve Timing with Intelligence, Sequential Multiport Electronic Fuel Injection, Engine Oil Cooler, Upgraded Alternator
- One-Touch Part Time 4WD with Electronically Controlled Transfer Case, Automatic Limited Slip Differential
- 6-Speed, Automatic, Super Electronically Controlled Transmission, Lock-Up Torque Converter
- Independent Front Coil Spring Suspension, Double-Wishbone with Stabilizer Bar, Multi-Leaf Rear Spring Suspension
- Front & Rear Bilstein Shock Absorbers
EXTERIOR:
- 5-Foot Cargo Bed
- TRD Decals
- Heated, Power Adjustable Side View Mirrors with Integrated Turn Signals
- Black Fender Flares, Mesh Black Chrome Grille Surround
- Fuel Tank & Transfer Case Protector Plate
- Easy Lower & Lift Tailgate
- Fog Lamps, Halogen Headlamps, Projector Style Low Beam Headlamps
- LED Daytime Running Lights
INTERIOR:
- TRD Grade Fabric Seat Material, Heated Front Bucket Seats
- 60/40 Split Rear Bench Seat with Fold-Up Seat Cushions
- Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel & Shift Knob
- 7 inch Touch Panel Display Audio with Navigation, 6-Speakers
- 4.2 inch Driver Multi-Information Display
- Push Button Start, Smart Key System
Built to the exceptional standards of Toyota, this accidents and claims free truck is ready for a new home. Comes safety certified and CarFax verified included in the price plus HST and licensing.
