2019 Toyota Tacoma

110,510 KM

Details Description

$39,950

+ tax & licensing
$39,950

+ taxes & licensing

Shift Motors

905-901-4613

2019 Toyota Tacoma

2019 Toyota Tacoma

4X4 DOUBLE CAB TRD OFF-ROAD CARFAX CLEAN

2019 Toyota Tacoma

4X4 DOUBLE CAB TRD OFF-ROAD CARFAX CLEAN

Location

Shift Motors

1151 South Service Rd W, Oakville, ON L6L 6K4

905-901-4613

$39,950

+ taxes & licensing

110,510KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8263173
  • Stock #: 1-21-325A
  • VIN: 5TFCZ5AN0KX193450

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1-21-325A
  • Mileage 110,510 KM

Vehicle Description

Finished in Cement Grey Metallic on a Dark Grey Premium Fabric interior, this is the 2019 Toyota Tacoma 4X4 DOUBLE CAB TRD OFF-ROAD. Comes equipped with the following options:


DRIVETRAIN:

- Payload: 1000 lb

- Variable Valve Timing with Intelligence, Sequential Multiport Electronic Fuel Injection, Engine Oil Cooler, Upgraded Alternator

- One-Touch Part Time 4WD with Electronically Controlled Transfer Case, Automatic Limited Slip Differential

- 6-Speed, Automatic, Super Electronically Controlled Transmission, Lock-Up Torque Converter

- Independent Front Coil Spring Suspension, Double-Wishbone with Stabilizer Bar, Multi-Leaf Rear Spring Suspension

- Front & Rear Bilstein Shock Absorbers


EXTERIOR:

- 5-Foot Cargo Bed

- TRD Decals

- Heated, Power Adjustable Side View Mirrors with Integrated Turn Signals

- Black Fender Flares, Mesh Black Chrome Grille Surround

- Fuel Tank & Transfer Case Protector Plate

- Easy Lower & Lift Tailgate

- Fog Lamps, Halogen Headlamps, Projector Style Low Beam Headlamps

- LED Daytime Running Lights


INTERIOR:

- TRD Grade Fabric Seat Material, Heated Front Bucket Seats

- 60/40 Split Rear Bench Seat with Fold-Up Seat Cushions

- Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel & Shift Knob

- 7 inch Touch Panel Display Audio with Navigation, 6-Speakers

- 4.2 inch Driver Multi-Information Display

- Push Button Start, Smart Key System


Built to the exceptional standards of Toyota, this accidents and claims free truck is ready for a new home. Comes safety certified and CarFax verified included in the price plus HST and licensing. 

We are honoured to have been rated as one of the Top Independent Dealers in Canada by Automotive Remarketing Magazine.  See the article here: bit.ly/cdntopdealeraward

As a niche market dealer who specializes in Tesla and other Electric Vehicles, with most of our team having previously worked at Tesla, rest assured we are fully equipped to provide you the guidance and knowledge needed to navigate the Electric Vehicle Revolution and always strive to have the largest selection, best quality and most competitively priced cars.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Shift Motors

Shift Motors

Shift Motors

1151 South Service Rd W, Oakville, ON L6L 6K4

