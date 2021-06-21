+ taxes & licensing
2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4
Recent Arrival!
Trade-in, Dealership Serviced, New Front Brakes, 4WD, Hard Tonneau Cover Accessory, Bluetooth, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Air Conditioning, Navigation System, Heated Front Seats, Toyota Safety Sense, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Lane Departure Alert, Collision Mitigation, Parking Sensors.
2019 Toyota Tundra SR5 Plus 4WD Cement Grey Metallic
CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents
This vehicle is certified, along with services completed to ensure you this vehicle is in a road-worthy and presentable condition to provide you with a pleasing driving experience.
Test drive this one for yourself today at Oakville Toyota, located at 2375 Wyecroft Rd in Oakville or give us a call at 905-842-8400 (dial 2 for sales) to book a TEST DRIVE TODAY. Disclaimer Information: Please confirm with seller accuracy of information. Mileage recorded at time of listing. Taxes are not included in the listing price. This was a previous commercial vehicle.
