2019 Toyota Tundra

65,067 KM

$47,588

+ tax & licensing
$47,588

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

866-608-5503

2019 Toyota Tundra

2019 Toyota Tundra

SR5 Plus 5.7L V8 SR5 Plus 4WD with New Front Brakes and Clean Carfax

2019 Toyota Tundra

SR5 Plus 5.7L V8 SR5 Plus 4WD with New Front Brakes and Clean Carfax

The Humberview Group

2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4

866-608-5503

$47,588

+ taxes & licensing

65,067KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7479945
  • Stock #: 21779A
  • VIN: 5TFUY5F15KX868397

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 21779A
  • Mileage 65,067 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!

Trade-in, Dealership Serviced, New Front Brakes, 4WD, Hard Tonneau Cover Accessory, Bluetooth, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Air Conditioning, Navigation System, Heated Front Seats, Toyota Safety Sense, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Lane Departure Alert, Collision Mitigation, Parking Sensors.

2019 Toyota Tundra SR5 Plus 4WD Cement Grey Metallic

CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents

This vehicle is certified, along with services completed to ensure you this vehicle is in a road-worthy and presentable condition to provide you with a pleasing driving experience.

Test drive this one for yourself today at Oakville Toyota, located at 2375 Wyecroft Rd in Oakville or give us a call at 905-842-8400 (dial 2 for sales) to book a TEST DRIVE TODAY. Disclaimer Information: Please confirm with seller accuracy of information. Mileage recorded at time of listing. Taxes are not included in the listing price. This was a previous commercial vehicle.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Oakville Toyota

2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4

866-608-XXXX

866-608-5503

