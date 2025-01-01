Menu
2019 Volkswagen Golf

95,420 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2019 Volkswagen Golf

GTI

2019 Volkswagen Golf

GTI

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

289-277-8520

Used
95,420KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3VW5T7AU2KM023378

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 95,420 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive

Powertrain

6 Speed Manual

Buy From Home Available

Local Delivery

Oak-Land Ford

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
289-277-8520

Oak-Land Ford

289-277-8520

2019 Volkswagen Golf