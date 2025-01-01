$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2019 Volkswagen Golf
2019 Volkswagen Golf
Location
Oak-Land Ford
570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
289-277-8520
Used
95,420KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3VW5T7AU2KM023378
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 95,420 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Front Wheel Drive
Powertrain
6 Speed Manual
