$20,888+ tax & licensing
2019 Volkswagen Jetta
Highline auto
2019 Volkswagen Jetta
Highline auto
Location
Twin Oaks Auto
2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3
905-339-3330
Advertised Unfit
$20,888
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 96,400 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a stylish and reliable sedan that offers a comfortable and feature-rich driving experience? Look no further than this 2019 Volkswagen Jetta Highline auto, available now at Twin Oaks Auto! This sleek black beauty boasts a luxurious black interior and is equipped with a powerful 4-cylinder engine paired with a smooth-shifting automatic transmission. With only 96,400 km on the odometer, this Jetta is practically brand new and ready to take on the open road.
Enjoy a smooth and confident ride with features like Adaptive Smart Cruise Control, Blind Spot Monitoring, and a premium sound system that will keep you entertained on every journey. The Jetta also boasts heated seats, a sunroof, and leather upholstery, making it the perfect vehicle for any Canadian winter. This Jetta is perfect for those who value comfort, convenience, and safety.
Here are five of the most enticing features that set this 2019 Volkswagen Jetta Highline apart:
- Adaptive Smart Cruise Control: Cruise comfortably and safely, even in stop-and-go traffic.
- Heated Seats: Stay cozy and warm even on the coldest winter days.
- Leather Seats: Enjoy a luxurious and stylish interior with the comfort of premium leather seating.
- Sunroof: Open up the sky and enjoy the fresh air on sunny days.
- Blind Spot Monitoring: Drive with confidence knowing you're aware of any vehicles in your blind spots.
Come see this incredible Jetta in person today at Twin Oaks Auto and experience the Volkswagen difference for yourself!
THE FULL CERTIFICATION COST OF THIS VEHICLE IS AN ADDITIONAL $690+HST. THE VEHICLE WILL COME WITH A FULL VALID SAFETY AND 36 DAY SAFETY ITEM WARRANTY. THE OIL WILL BE CHANGED, ALL FLUIDS TOPPED UP AND FRESHLY DETAILED. WE AT TWIN OAKS AUTO STRIVE TO PROVIDE YOU A HASSLE FREE CAR BUYING EXPERIENCE! WE'LL HAVE YOU DOWN THE ROAD QUICKLY!!!
Financing Options Available!
TO CALL US 905-339-3330
We are located @ 2470 ROYAL WINDSOR DRIVE (BETWEEN FORD DR AND WINSTON CHURCHILL) OAKVILLE, ONTARIO L6J 7Y2
PLEASE SEE OUR MAIN WEBSITE FOR MORE PICTURES AND CARFAX REPORTS
TwinOaksAuto.Com
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Seating
Exterior
Comfort
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Twin Oaks Auto
Email Twin Oaks Auto
Twin Oaks Auto
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-339-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
905-339-3330