<p>Looking for a stylish and reliable sedan that offers a comfortable and feature-rich driving experience? Look no further than this 2019 Volkswagen Jetta Highline auto, available now at Twin Oaks Auto! This sleek black beauty boasts a luxurious black interior and is equipped with a powerful 4-cylinder engine paired with a smooth-shifting automatic transmission. With only 96,400 km on the odometer, this Jetta is practically brand new and ready to take on the open road.</p><p>Enjoy a smooth and confident ride with features like Adaptive Smart Cruise Control, Blind Spot Monitoring, and a premium sound system that will keep you entertained on every journey. The Jetta also boasts heated seats, a sunroof, and leather upholstery, making it the perfect vehicle for any Canadian winter. This Jetta is perfect for those who value comfort, convenience, and safety.</p><p>Here are five of the most enticing features that set this 2019 Volkswagen Jetta Highline apart:</p><ul><li><strong>Adaptive Smart Cruise Control:</strong> Cruise comfortably and safely, even in stop-and-go traffic.</li><li><strong>Heated Seats:</strong> Stay cozy and warm even on the coldest winter days.</li><li><strong>Leather Seats:</strong> Enjoy a luxurious and stylish interior with the comfort of premium leather seating.</li><li><strong>Sunroof:</strong> Open up the sky and enjoy the fresh air on sunny days.</li><li><strong>Blind Spot Monitoring:</strong> Drive with confidence knowing youre aware of any vehicles in your blind spots.</li></ul><p>Come see this incredible Jetta in person today at Twin Oaks Auto and experience the Volkswagen difference for yourself!</p><p>THE FULL CERTIFICATION COST OF THIS VEHICLE IS AN <strong>ADDITIONAL $690+HST</strong>. THE VEHICLE WILL COME WITH A FULL VALID SAFETY AND 36 DAY SAFETY ITEM WARRANTY. THE OIL WILL BE CHANGED, ALL FLUIDS TOPPED UP AND FRESHLY DETAILED. WE AT TWIN OAKS AUTO STRIVE TO PROVIDE YOU A HASSLE FREE CAR BUYING EXPERIENCE! WELL HAVE YOU DOWN THE ROAD QUICKLY!!! </p><p><strong>Financing Options Available!</strong></p><p><strong>TO CALL US 905-339-3330 </strong></p><p>We are located @ 2470 ROYAL WINDSOR DRIVE (BETWEEN FORD DR AND WINSTON CHURCHILL) OAKVILLE, ONTARIO L6J 7Y2</p><p>PLEASE SEE OUR MAIN WEBSITE FOR MORE PICTURES AND CARFAX REPORTS</p><p><span style=font-size: 18pt;>TwinOaksAuto.Com</span></p>

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

96,400 KM

$20,888

+ tax & licensing
2019 Volkswagen Jetta

Highline auto

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

Highline auto

Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

905-339-3330

CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $690

$20,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
96,400KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3VWE57BU8KM270641

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 96,400 KM

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth

Convenience

Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Cross-Traffic Alert

Twin Oaks Auto

Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3
$20,888

+ taxes & licensing

Twin Oaks Auto

905-339-3330

2019 Volkswagen Jetta