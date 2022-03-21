Menu
2019 Volkswagen Jetta

35,920 KM

$35,999

+ tax & licensing
GLI 35th Edition DSG NAVIGATION ROOF LOW KM

GLI 35th Edition DSG NAVIGATION ROOF LOW KM

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

35,920KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8735051
  • Stock #: 3112
  • VIN: 3VW6T7BU4KM208373

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Nano Grey
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 35,920 KM

Vehicle Description

PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY

Finance available  STARTING FROM 0% SOME CONDITIONS APPLY

AUTO,  NO ACCIDENT, LOW KM GLI 35TH EDITION LOADED

NAVIGATION, SUNROOF, REAR REVIEW  CAMERA, PUSH START, REMOTE START, POWER WINDOWS,POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, BLUE TOOTH, A/C, CRUIZE CONTROL, LEATHER  HEATED  FRONT AND BACK SEATS, VENTELATIED FRONT SEATS, WIRLESS CHARGER

GAS SAVER

SAFETY INCLUDED NEW FRONT BRAKES INSTALEED THE DAY OF LISTING

THIS UNIT IS LOCATED AT 646 FOURTH LINE OAKVILLE, ON L6L5B2,

NICE COMBINATION NANO GREY EXTERIOR ON BLACK LEATHER  INTERIOR

CLEAN CAR FAX NO ACCIDENT SHOWS TOP CONDITION

https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=sv%2ffEIegaQR4QpzSXbDDdGtkjDXc0YK7

WE  HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER

JUST COPY AND PASTE        WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA

Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm Sunday we ARE CLOSED

WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBERS

/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////

//////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Warranty Available
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

