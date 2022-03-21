$35,999+ tax & licensing
2019 Volkswagen Jetta
GLI 35th Edition DSG NAVIGATION ROOF LOW KM
Location
Rosa Auto Sales
646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 8735051
- Stock #: 3112
- VIN: 3VW6T7BU4KM208373
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Nano Grey
- Interior Colour Black Leather
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 35,920 KM
Vehicle Description
PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY
Finance available STARTING FROM 0% SOME CONDITIONS APPLY
AUTO, NO ACCIDENT, LOW KM GLI 35TH EDITION LOADED
NAVIGATION, SUNROOF, REAR REVIEW CAMERA, PUSH START, REMOTE START, POWER WINDOWS,POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, BLUE TOOTH, A/C, CRUIZE CONTROL, LEATHER HEATED FRONT AND BACK SEATS, VENTELATIED FRONT SEATS, WIRLESS CHARGER
GAS SAVER
SAFETY INCLUDED NEW FRONT BRAKES INSTALEED THE DAY OF LISTING
THIS UNIT IS LOCATED AT 646 FOURTH LINE OAKVILLE, ON L6L5B2,
NICE COMBINATION NANO GREY EXTERIOR ON BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR
CLEAN CAR FAX NO ACCIDENT SHOWS TOP CONDITION
https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=sv%2ffEIegaQR4QpzSXbDDdGtkjDXc0YK7
WE HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER
JUST COPY AND PASTE WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA
Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm Sunday we ARE CLOSED
WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBERS
/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////
//////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////
Vehicle Features
