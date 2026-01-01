$21,888+ taxes & licensing
2019 Volkswagen Tiguan
Comfortline | LOW KMS | LOADED
2019 Volkswagen Tiguan
Comfortline | LOW KMS | LOADED
Location
Twin Oaks Auto
2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3
905-339-3330
Advertised Unfit
$21,888
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 36,325 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 Volkswagen Tiguan Comfortline SE 4MOTION AWD – ONLY 36,324 KM!
Exceptionally clean and incredibly well cared for, this 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan Comfortline SE 4MOTION AWD is a standout SUV with only 36,324 KM. Offering the perfect blend of comfort, technology, safety, and all-weather capability, this Tiguan is ready for its next owner.
Powered by Volkswagen's fuel-efficient 2.0L Turbocharged engine paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission and the renowned 4MOTION All-Wheel Drive system, this SUV delivers a confident and comfortable driving experience in all seasons.
Loaded with Features Including:
- 2.0L Turbocharged Engine
- 4MOTION All-Wheel Drive
- Leather Interior
- Navigation System
- Panoramic Sunroof
- Power Liftgate
- Remote Start
- Heated Front Seats
- Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Front Assist Collision Warning
- Backup Camera
- Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Push Button Start
- Keyless Entry
- Alloy Wheels
- Cruise Control
- Power Driver's Seat
With only 36,324 KM, this Tiguan has exceptionally low mileage for its year and shows beautifully inside and out. Clean, spacious, and loaded with desirable features, it's an excellent choice for families, commuters, or anyone looking for a reliable AWD SUV.
Additional Certification Cost: The full certification cost for this vehicle is $790 + HST.
What's Included with Certification:
- The vehicle will be delivered with a valid safety certification and a 36-day safety item warranty for your peace of mind.
- A fresh oil change will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.
- The vehicle will be professionally detailed, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.
At Twin Oaks Auto, we are committed to providing a hassle-free car buying experience. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!
Financing Options Available!
Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.
Contact Us Today:
📞 Call Us: 905-339-3330
📍 Location: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2
(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)
More Information:
Visit our website at TwinOaksAuto.com to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.
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