Menu
Account
Sign In
<p data-start=0 data-end=71><strong data-start=0 data-end=71>2019 Volkswagen Tiguan Comfortline SE 4MOTION AWD – ONLY 36,324 KM!</strong></p><p data-start=73 data-end=349>Exceptionally clean and incredibly well cared for, this 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan Comfortline SE 4MOTION AWD is a standout SUV with only <strong data-start=207 data-end=220>36,324 KM</strong>. Offering the perfect blend of comfort, technology, safety, and all-weather capability, this Tiguan is ready for its next owner.</p><p data-start=351 data-end=590>Powered by Volkswagens fuel-efficient 2.0L Turbocharged engine paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission and the renowned 4MOTION All-Wheel Drive system, this SUV delivers a confident and comfortable driving experience in all seasons.</p><p data-start=592 data-end=627><strong data-start=592 data-end=627>Loaded with Features Including:</strong></p><ul data-start=628 data-end=1076><li data-section-id=26jeh2 data-start=628 data-end=654>2.0L Turbocharged Engine</li><li data-section-id=usxwdt data-start=655 data-end=680>4MOTION All-Wheel Drive</li><li data-section-id=56iaqj data-start=681 data-end=699>Leather Interior</li><li data-section-id=avacvb data-start=700 data-end=719>Navigation System</li><li data-section-id=1n5jz68 data-start=720 data-end=739>Panoramic Sunroof</li><li data-section-id=fbo29j data-start=740 data-end=756>Power Liftgate</li><li data-section-id=1kzjkr0 data-start=757 data-end=771>Remote Start</li><li data-section-id=6cci00 data-start=772 data-end=792>Heated Front Seats</li><li data-section-id=c3d4h2 data-start=793 data-end=830>Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control</li><li data-section-id=1qsdvtd data-start=831 data-end=854>Blind Spot Monitoring</li><li data-section-id=kcg7ip data-start=855 data-end=881>Rear Cross Traffic Alert</li><li data-section-id=8023si data-start=882 data-end=914>Front Assist Collision Warning</li><li data-section-id=1tas6zj data-start=915 data-end=930>Backup Camera</li><li data-section-id=q4m7a data-start=931 data-end=961>Apple CarPlay & Android Auto</li><li data-section-id=6hyl4r data-start=962 data-end=986>Bluetooth Connectivity</li><li data-section-id=1751o0w data-start=987 data-end=1006>Push Button Start</li><li data-section-id=h2kbia data-start=1007 data-end=1022>Keyless Entry</li><li data-section-id=1e35wlb data-start=1023 data-end=1037>Alloy Wheels</li><li data-section-id=1ck5ydw data-start=1038 data-end=1054>Cruise Control</li><li data-section-id=do8wta data-start=1055 data-end=1076>Power Drivers Seat</li></ul><p data-start=1078 data-end=1340>With only <strong data-start=1088 data-end=1101>36,324 KM</strong>, this Tiguan has exceptionally low mileage for its year and shows beautifully inside and out. Clean, spacious, and loaded with desirable features, its an excellent choice for families, commuters, or anyone looking for a reliable AWD SUV.</p><p data-start=1342 data-end=1440><strong data-start=1342 data-end=1376>Additional Certification Cost:</strong> The full certification cost for this vehicle is <strong data-start=1425 data-end=1439>$790 + HST</strong>.</p><p data-start=1442 data-end=1481><strong data-start=1442 data-end=1481>Whats Included with Certification:</strong></p><ul data-start=1482 data-end=1784><li data-section-id=13osptj data-start=1482 data-end=1605>The vehicle will be delivered with a valid safety certification and a 36-day safety item warranty for your peace of mind.</li><li data-section-id=zxa9bd data-start=1606 data-end=1679>A fresh oil change will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.</li><li data-section-id=t17utt data-start=1680 data-end=1784>The vehicle will be professionally detailed, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.</li></ul><p data-start=1786 data-end=1987>At Twin Oaks Auto, we are committed to providing a hassle-free car buying experience. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!</p><p data-start=1989 data-end=2111><strong data-start=1989 data-end=2021>Financing Options Available!</strong><br>Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.</p><p data-start=2113 data-end=2227><strong data-start=2113 data-end=2134>Contact Us Today:</strong><br>📞 Call Us: 905-339-3330<br data-start=2159 data-end=2162>📍 Location: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2</p><p data-start=2229 data-end=2298>(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)</p><p data-start=2300 data-end=2438 data-is-last-node= data-is-only-node=><strong data-start=2300 data-end=2321>More Information:</strong><br>Visit our website at TwinOaksAuto.com to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.</p>

2019 Volkswagen Tiguan

36,325 KM

Details Description Features

$21,888

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Volkswagen Tiguan

Comfortline | LOW KMS | LOADED

Watch This Vehicle
14283902.817749881?w=640&h=480&q=75&oid=28808

2019 Volkswagen Tiguan

Comfortline | LOW KMS | LOADED

Location

Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

905-339-3330

  1. 1781656629536
  2. 1781656630023
  3. 1781656630471
  4. 1781656630921
  5. 1781656631371
  6. 1781656631812
  7. 1781656632236
  8. 1781656632671
  9. 1781656633120
  10. 1781656633562
  11. 1781656633996
  12. 1781656634461
  13. 1781656634897
  14. 1781656635334
  15. 1781656635750
  16. 1781656636186
  17. 1781656636611
  18. 1781656637050
  19. 1781656637462
  20. 1781656637956
  21. 1781656638408
  22. 1781656638850
Contact Seller
CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $790

$21,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
36,325KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3VV2B7AXXKM100793

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 36,325 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 Volkswagen Tiguan Comfortline SE 4MOTION AWD – ONLY 36,324 KM!

Exceptionally clean and incredibly well cared for, this 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan Comfortline SE 4MOTION AWD is a standout SUV with only 36,324 KM. Offering the perfect blend of comfort, technology, safety, and all-weather capability, this Tiguan is ready for its next owner.

Powered by Volkswagen's fuel-efficient 2.0L Turbocharged engine paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission and the renowned 4MOTION All-Wheel Drive system, this SUV delivers a confident and comfortable driving experience in all seasons.

Loaded with Features Including:

  • 2.0L Turbocharged Engine
  • 4MOTION All-Wheel Drive
  • Leather Interior
  • Navigation System
  • Panoramic Sunroof
  • Power Liftgate
  • Remote Start
  • Heated Front Seats
  • Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control
  • Blind Spot Monitoring
  • Rear Cross Traffic Alert
  • Front Assist Collision Warning
  • Backup Camera
  • Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
  • Bluetooth Connectivity
  • Push Button Start
  • Keyless Entry
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Cruise Control
  • Power Driver's Seat

With only 36,324 KM, this Tiguan has exceptionally low mileage for its year and shows beautifully inside and out. Clean, spacious, and loaded with desirable features, it's an excellent choice for families, commuters, or anyone looking for a reliable AWD SUV.

Additional Certification Cost: The full certification cost for this vehicle is $790 + HST.

What's Included with Certification:

  • The vehicle will be delivered with a valid safety certification and a 36-day safety item warranty for your peace of mind.
  • A fresh oil change will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.
  • The vehicle will be professionally detailed, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.

At Twin Oaks Auto, we are committed to providing a hassle-free car buying experience. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!

Financing Options Available!
Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.

Contact Us Today:
📞 Call Us: 905-339-3330
📍 Location: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2

(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)

More Information:
Visit our website at TwinOaksAuto.com to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Cross-Traffic Alert

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Twin Oaks Auto

Used 2020 Subaru Forester 2.5 AWD for sale in Oakville, ON
2020 Subaru Forester 2.5 AWD 78,350 KM $24,790 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Toyota Sienna LE for sale in Oakville, ON
2017 Toyota Sienna LE 125,885 KM $24,790 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Ford Mustang EcoBoost for sale in Oakville, ON
2019 Ford Mustang EcoBoost 110,975 KM $18,990 + tax & lic

Email Twin Oaks Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Twin Oaks Auto

Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

Call Dealer

905-339-XXXX

(click to show)

905-339-3330

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$21,888

+ taxes & licensing>

Twin Oaks Auto

905-339-3330

2019 Volkswagen Tiguan