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<html> <p>This beautiful 2020 Audi A4 is Featuring: Quattro AWD, Sunroof, Digital Gauge Cluster, Multi Drive Modes, S-Line Package, Highly Equipped, Navigation, Rearview Camera, Push To Star, Heated Seats, Memory Seats, Bluetooth, Apple Carplay, Keyless Entry, Digital Dashboard, Parking Sensors, Audi Active Lane Assist, Rain Sensor, Congestion Assist, AM, FM, Satellite, DVD, AUX, USB, SDCARD, Alloys, Steering Wheel Controls, Power Options, & more!</p> <br> <p>This vehicle is <b>not drivable and not certified</b> as per <b>OMVIC regulations</b>. <b>Certification is available for $899</b>, which includes a full safety inspection to ensure the vehicle is roadworthy.</p> <br> <br> <p> </p> <br> <br> <p>A variety of <b>financing options</b> are available for an additional <b>$999</b>, tailored to suit your needs. </p> <br> <br> <p> </p> <br> <br> <p>Ask us about our <b>extended warranty plans</b> for added peace of mind.</p> <br> <br> <p> </p> <br> <br> <p> </p> <br> <br> <p> </p> <br> <br> <p>📞 <b>Contact us today for more information or to book a viewing!</b></p> <br> </html>

2020 Audi A4

120,282 KM

Details Description Features

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Audi A4

Progressiv S-Line, Navi, Backup, Sunroof

Watch This Vehicle
14267051

2020 Audi A4

Progressiv S-Line, Navi, Backup, Sunroof

Location

Alfaisal Motors Ltd.

600 York Street, Oakville, ON L6L 4B3

905-334-3596

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
120,282KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WAUENAF48LN010237

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 120,282 KM

Vehicle Description


This beautiful 2020 Audi A4 is Featuring: Quattro AWD, Sunroof, Digital Gauge Cluster, Multi Drive Modes, S-Line Package, Highly Equipped, Navigation, Rearview Camera, Push To Star, Heated Seats, Memory Seats, Bluetooth, Apple Carplay, Keyless Entry, Digital Dashboard, Parking Sensors, Audi Active Lane Assist, Rain Sensor, Congestion Assist, AM, FM, Satellite, DVD, AUX, USB, SDCARD, Alloys, Steering Wheel Controls, Power Options, & more!




This vehicle is not drivable and not certified as per OMVIC regulations. Certification is available for $899, which includes a full safety inspection to ensure the vehicle is roadworthy.






 






A variety of financing options are available for an additional $999, tailored to suit your needs. 






 






Ask us about our extended warranty plans for added peace of mind.






 






 






 






📞 Contact us today for more information or to book a viewing!




Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Cross-Traffic Alert
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Wireless Charger

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Alfaisal Motors Ltd.

Alfaisal Motors Ltd.

600 York Street, Oakville, ON L6L 4B3
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905-334-XXXX

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905-334-3596

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$23,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Alfaisal Motors Ltd.

905-334-3596

2020 Audi A4