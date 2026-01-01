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<html> <p>This beautiful 2020 Audi Q3 Equipped with 2.0L 4cyl Engine is available. ACCIDENT-FREE, Loaded! Bluetooth, Navigation, Rearview Camera, 360 Camera, Quattro AWD, S-Line Sport Package, Adaptive Cruise Control, Active Lane Assist, Traffic Sign Recognition, Panoramic Sunroof, Heated Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Bang & Olufsen Sound System, Audi Wireless Charging Pad, Audi Smartphone Interference w/Wireless Carplay, Power Tailgate, Keyless Entry, & more!!</p> <br> <p>This vehicle is <b>not drivable and not certified</b> as per <b>OMVIC regulations</b>. <b>Certification is available for $899</b>, which includes a full safety inspection to ensure the vehicle is roadworthy.</p> <br> <br> <p> </p> <br> <br> <p>A variety of <b>financing options</b> are available for an additional <b>$999</b>, tailored to suit your needs. </p> <br> <br> <p> </p> <br> <br> <p>Ask us about our <b>extended warranty plans</b> for added peace of mind.</p> <br> <br> <p> </p> <br> <br> <p> </p> <br> <br> <p> </p> <br> <br> <p>📞 <b>Contact us today for more information or to book a viewing!</b></p> <br> </html>

2020 Audi Q3

88,925 KM

Details Description Features

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Audi Q3

Technik S-Line, Navi, Backup

Watch This Vehicle
14183329

2020 Audi Q3

Technik S-Line, Navi, Backup

Location

Alfaisal Motors Ltd.

600 York Street, Oakville, ON L6L 4B3

905-334-3596

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Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
88,925KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WA1FECF30L1022961

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 88,925 KM

Vehicle Description


This beautiful 2020 Audi Q3 Equipped with 2.0L 4cyl Engine is available. ACCIDENT-FREE, Loaded! Bluetooth, Navigation, Rearview Camera, 360 Camera, Quattro AWD, S-Line Sport Package, Adaptive Cruise Control, Active Lane Assist, Traffic Sign Recognition, Panoramic Sunroof, Heated Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Bang & Olufsen Sound System, Audi Wireless Charging Pad, Audi Smartphone Interference w/Wireless Carplay, Power Tailgate, Keyless Entry, & more!!




This vehicle is not drivable and not certified as per OMVIC regulations. Certification is available for $899, which includes a full safety inspection to ensure the vehicle is roadworthy.






 






A variety of financing options are available for an additional $999, tailored to suit your needs. 






 






Ask us about our extended warranty plans for added peace of mind.






 






 






 






📞 Contact us today for more information or to book a viewing!




Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Cross-Traffic Alert
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Wireless Charger

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Alfaisal Motors Ltd.

Alfaisal Motors Ltd.

600 York Street, Oakville, ON L6L 4B3
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UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

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905-334-XXXX

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905-334-3596

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$23,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Alfaisal Motors Ltd.

905-334-3596

2020 Audi Q3