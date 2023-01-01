Menu
2020 Audi S4

68,000 KM

Details

$43,888

+ tax & licensing
$43,888

+ taxes & licensing

Brothers Deals On Wheels

647-893-1342

2020 Audi S4

2020 Audi S4

PREMIUM Quattro

2020 Audi S4

PREMIUM Quattro

Location

Brothers Deals On Wheels

345 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2H2

647-893-1342

$43,888

+ taxes & licensing

68,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10400997
  • Stock #: 1116
  • VIN: WAUA4AF47LA051273

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 1116
  • Mileage 68,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2020 Audi S4, Black on Black, Accident Free, Fully Loaded!!!

The car is loaded with Navigation, RearVview Camera, Heads up Display, Heated Seats, Massage Seats, Speed Warning, Traffic Light Information, Audi Pre Sense, Side Assist, Ambient Lighting and Many More!!!


Brothers Deals on Wheels
345 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, On L6K 2H2
For an appointment call (647)893-1342

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

Brothers Deals On Wheels

Brothers Deals On Wheels

345 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2H2

647-893-1342

